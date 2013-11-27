WASHINGTON Nov 27 In its current disarray,
Obamacare is providing Republicans with a steady stream of
stories that any campaign manager would consider priceless:
tales of ordinary people, some dreadfully ill, with canceled
health insurance thanks to President Barack Obama's healthcare
law.
But what if the HealthCare.gov website gets fixed soon, as
the Obama administration has promised, and canceled policies get
replaced long before the November 2014 mid-term congressional
elections and the 2016 presidential contest? What if the
memories fade?
Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National
Committee (RNC), said he isn't worried. There's more Obamacare
trouble to come, he said, and more stories to be used by
Republicans for many years.
"It's not going to get any better," said Priebus. "It's
going to be long-lasting. It's going to be deep."
He and other Republican strategists are counting on the
unhappiness over Obamacare to paint a picture of Democratic
incompetence and overreach, a narrative they hope will give them
control of the Senate in 2014 and the White House two years
later.
But they had high hopes, since dashed, for other
administration missteps too.
With little success, they have sought to prolong the
shelf-lives of controversies earlier this year over IRS
treatment of conservative organizations seeking tax-exempt
status, and the administration's handling of the Sept. 11, 2012,
assault on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, when
four Americans including an ambassador were killed.
OBAMACARE NOT LIKE BENGHAZI
Priebus said the difference between those Republican issues
and Obamacare is night and day.
"The difference is Obamacare is hitting every single person
in their mailbox and in their pocketbooks. It's hitting their
lives dead center. That's the difference, and that's why
Obamacare is not going anywhere ...."
"We don't need to connect the dots," he said. "When
somebody gets a cancellation notice and they're losing their
insurance, you don't need the RNC making that case. That case is
being made right in somebody's living room and kitchen table."
Republican confidence in the long-term, vote-getting power
of Obamacare follies stems from the fact that the full
healthcare law is just beginning to roll out, with all of its
many parts. As each one clicks in, Priebus and other Republican
leaders see opportunities.
One will come when some people who have bought insurance
through HealthCare.gov realize that a physician they prefer is
not included in their insurance company's network.
Another cited by Republicans may present itself in January,
2015, when the "employer mandate" takes effect, requiring
companies with 50 or more full-time employees to obtain coverage
for their workforce or pay a penalty of as much as $3,000 per
employee. The employer mandate was to take effect this year, but
was postponed by the administration in July.
Republicans contend the provision will result in job losses
because firms with close to 50 employees will limit their hiring
to avoid that threshold and have to pay for insurance.
The debate over the employer mandate has faded somewhat
because Obama last summer decided to push back its start.
But Lanhee Chen, a fellow at the conservative Hoover
Institution and former policy adviser to Mitt Romney's 2012
presidential campaign, said it will become a potent issue for
Republicans next summer as companies begin planning for the
start of the mandate.
PENALTY WILL CLICK IN
Yet another opportunity for Republicans could present itself
sometime between the winter of 2014 and the spring of 2015, when
Americans who have ignored the "individual mandate" requirement
that they obtain insurance are reminded that they too will have
to pay a penalty.
Representative Steve Scalise, chairman of the Republican
Study Committee, a conservative group in the House of
Representatives, said legislation proposing to suspend penalties
on people who decline to purchase insurance will be a big
priority for the House, which is under Republican control.
Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, said his party will
continue to push for Obamacare's repeal. "But in the meantime,
however long that takes, we should at least be able to get an
agreement from the president to suspend the penalties that are
in place that would hit families if they didn't buy a product
that they're not even able to buy," he said.
While the Senate is in Democratic hands, Democratic senators
in close races might find it difficult to oppose such a measure.
Finally, if and when the government starts compensating
insurance companies that wound up with too many unhealthy
enrollees, Republicans will be prepared to call it a bailout.
Senator Marco Rubio, a possible 2016 presidential contender,
is already doing that. The Florida Republican has introduced
legislation taking aim at a provision in the healthcare law
known as "risk corridors" that would shield insurance companies
against losses they would incur if they end up having to cover a
large proportion of costly, sick patients.
Despite all its rollout troubles, Democrats argue that as
people experience the benefits of Obamacare, it will be hard for
Republicans to campaign on a platform that calls for taking them
away.
"Republicans feel good about themselves - that they have a
strong argument," said Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee
spokesman Matt Canter. "But that argument has diminishing
returns over time."
Priebus disagrees. "Our case against Obamacare is being
made by the daily lives and the facts that are being unveiled
every single day," he said.
It will be an advantage not just in House and Senate races
in 2014, he said, but also races for governor and in the 2016
presidential election
"Obamacare will impact every race in this country," Priebus
said.
He's not alone in thinking this. Many Democrats, fearful
of losing in 2014, have warned the White House to fix the
website or see party members distancing themselves from it.
Fixed or not, Priebus is confident that Obamacare will
remain a good target. It's "like an aircraft carrier," he said.
"It doesn't move very quickly."
(Editing by Fred Barbash and Philip Barbara)