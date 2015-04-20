By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, April 20
WASHINGTON, April 20 If the U.S. Supreme Court
blows up the tax subsidies at the heart of Obamacare in June,
Republicans hope to deliver on their promise to offer an
alternative healthcare plan.
But key parts of it may resemble the one President Barack
Obama delivered five years ago in the Affordable Care Act,
partly reflecting Republican concerns that they could pay a
political price if insurance subsidies are yanked from millions
of Americans later this year.
Two front-running Republican options at an early stage in
Congress include a refundable tax credit that experts say is
virtually the same thing as the Obamacare tax subsidy being
challenged before the Supreme Court. Republicans deny that their
ideas are tantamount to "Obamacare Lite" but acknowledge they
will need bipartisan support for their plans to stand any chance
of avoiding an Obama veto.
"It's not going to be like Obamacare, in my opinion," said
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, whose plan
includes a refundable tax credit for low-and middle-income
Americans.
"It's not a literal subsidy, it's a recognition that they
should have this credit."
Republicans have been vowing for years to repeal and replace
Obamacare, the president's signature policy achievement that
Democrats passed in 2010 over united Republican opposition.
Democrats say the act is insuring more Americans and helping to
slow the growth in healthcare spending.
Conservatives call Obamacare a government overreach that
drives up health costs. They object to its mandates -- that
everyone have insurance, that employers offer it, and that
insurance plans must cover certain items.
But Republicans have never united around a replacement
strategy. There is renewed interest in producing one now,
however, to be ready if the Court rules for the plaintiffs in
the current Obamacare case and disallows tax subsidies through
the federal exchange in a ruling expected in June.
Up to 7.5 million people in at least 34 states that use the
federal exchange could then lose their tax subsidies, according
to the consulting firm Avalere Health, dealing a possibly fatal
blow to the program.
Democrats and the White House have said little about what
they might do if the Supreme Court rules against the
administration. No replacement could go into effect before 2017
unless Obama signs it into law.
BIPARTISAN PROSPECTS
Some experts see bipartisan potential in key elements of
what Republicans like Hatch, of Utah, and House Ways and Means
Committee Chairman Paul Ryan, of Wisconsin, have discussed to
date.
The refundable tax credits in both their plans would be
available to those who pay little or no tax, similar to the
Obamacare subsidies for low-income Americans.
"There is a lot of common ground here," said Stuart Butler,
a senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings
Institution, who called the refundable credits "essentially
indistinguishable" from the Obamacare subsidies.
One difference is that Republicans would allow the tax
credits to be used to buy insurance in the private market, an
approach they say will help drive down insurance costs and give
consumers more options. Under Obamacare, the credits can be
obtained only through the state or federal online exchanges.
In an e-mailed statement to Reuters, Ryan said tax credits
would "empower Americans to make their own healthcare decisions
rather than government mandates."
Ryan and Hatch have yet to introduce legislation, but their
approaches also diverge from Obamacare in other ways. For
example, both lawmakers favor allowing government mandates to be
lifted, and letting consumers buy insurance across state lines.
Tax subsidies are popular. A Reuters-Ipsos poll conducted
March 6-April 13 said that 79 percent of adults favor providing
subsidies on a sliding scale to aid individuals and families who
cannot afford health insurance. But Obamacare itself remains
divisive. In the poll, 53 percent said they were opposed to it.
More Republican proposals are popping up. If the Court rules
against the administration, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson wants
to make the Obamacare taxpayer subsidies available through
August 2017, while repealing the individual and employer
mandates.
Louisiana Republican Representative John Fleming favors
putting taxpayer money into tax-exempt health savings accounts
that individuals can use to pay for healthcare expenses.
"Doing nothing, or not covering more people, was never a
goal of Republicans," Fleming said.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; editing by Stuart Grudgings)