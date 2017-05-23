UPDATE 5-Police consider manslaughter charges over deadly London tower block blaze
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates with fall in Whirlpool shares, number of tower blocks affected)
WASHINGTON May 23 One of the leaders of a group of moderate House Republicans resigned as co-chairman of the caucus on Tuesday, citing divisions over efforts to overhaul the nation's healthcare system, according to a Politico report.
Politico said Representative Tom Macarthur told the so-called Tuesday Group of more moderate Republicans that he was stepping down in the wake of efforts to repeal and replace Democratic former President Barack Obama's healthcare law but that he would remain a member of the caucus. (Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates with fall in Whirlpool shares, number of tower blocks affected)
* Obama says Senate "bill will do you harm" (Adds health stock index movement, Spicer quote, details on congressional calendar)