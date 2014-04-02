(Repeats with no change to text)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, April 1 U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, a
prominent Republican critic of President Barack Obama's
healthcare law, unveiled legislation on Tuesday to make sure
Obamacare would not add to the deficit by compensating insurance
companies for possible losses.
The 2010 healthcare law includes provisions to safeguard
insurers against losses if they saw unexpectedly high
enrollments of sick or older people, who are costlier to insure
than young, healthy consumers.
The Florida senator has labeled the provisions a "bailout"
for insurance companies.
Rubio's two-page bill, dubbed "the ObamaCare Taxpayer
Bailout Protection Act," requires the administration to ensure
that the law's risk provisions "reduce to zero the cost ... to
the federal government."
"The White House has said ... it will have to be budget
neutral, that no money from taxpayers or general revenue will be
spent in bailing out the exchanges. And all I'm offering now is
a bill that will say: 'Let's codify what you've already agreed
to do,'" Rubio said at the Reuters Health Summit in Washington.
Rubio, seen as a possible White House contender for 2016,
proposed repealing the little-known risk-corridor provisions in
legislation he introduced last year.
Insurers oppose repeal of the provisions, saying they were
put in place to protect the companies against marketplace
uncertainties during the first few years of Obamacare's rollout.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office predicted the
provisions would create a net gain of $8 billion for the budget
over the program's three-year life. That is because some
companies that have lower-than-expected costs would be required
to share their windfall with the federal government.
Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told the
Reuters Health Summit he agreed with the idea that the markets
needed to be self-sustaining without artificial financial
supports. But he said risk corridors were designed to be market
neutral and priced into the products that Cigna and other
insurers are already offering on the Obamacare marketplaces this
year.
"It's a fundamental part of the design of the law," Cordani
said. He said Cigna would not favor risk mitigation programs
that add to tax-funded subsidies.
But others said it was not clear how useful risk mitigation
would prove to be for insurers.
"They're super-complicated. Very few people understand
exactly how they work. They've never been tried on this scale
before," Chet Burrell, chief executive of CareFirst BlueCross
BlueShield, told the Reuters Health Summit. "How's it all going
to come out? I don't think anybody on earth can say."
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Caren Bohan and Peter
Cooney)