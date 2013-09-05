* Retail industry lobbyist urges further changes
* Full-time status, cost reporting requirements eased
* Proposal would let some reporting go on W-2 form
By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Thursday issued proposed rules aimed at easing the
requirements for companies and insurers when they report
employees' health coverage information to comply with President
Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
The proposed regulations are a key element of the employer
mandate portion of the law. Implementation of the rules had been
delayed while the Treasury Department attempted to simplify them
to address concerns of employers.
"We will continue to consider ways, consistent with the law,
to simply the new information reporting process," said Mark
Mazur, assistant treasury secretary for tax policy.
The law, widely known as Obamacare, requires employers with
50 or more workers to offer their full-time employees a minimum
level of health insurance coverage or be subject to a fee.
If companies do not offer coverage and have at least one
full-time worker receiving government tax credits to buy
insurance, employers are assessed a fee of $2,000 per full-time
employee, excluding the first 30 workers.
The administration caused a stir in July when it
unexpectedly delayed the effective date for the reporting and
for the employer mandate itself to 2015 from 2014.
Retailers in particular had complained about the law's
detailed reporting requirements. A trade group commended the
Obama administration for taking action to lighten the burden of
the law. But the group's lobbyist said the administration did
not go far enough.
"One thing retailers and other employers hate more than
anything else is sending the same information to different
agencies," said Neil Trautwein with the National Retail
Federation, which represents Wal-Mart, Macy's Inc. and others.
The group wants the Internal Revenue Service to work with
the Health and Human Services Administration to simplify the
rules further.
Although the employer mandate has been delayed, the separate
requirement that all individuals carry health insurance or pay a
fee, goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2014.
Thursday's proposal would, among other things, eliminate the
need for employers to determine whether particular employees are
full-time where adequate coverage is offered to all "potentially
full-time employees." It also would let employers report
specific costs for health plans only if the cost is above a
certain threshold dollar amount.
The proposed rules would also allow, in certain instances,
the reporting of healthcare information on W-2 tax forms that
employers issue to workers, rather than a separate statement.
When the government delayed the effective dates of the
mandate and reporting, they requested that companies voluntarily
report starting in 2014.
Cathy Livingston, who worked on the health care rules as an
IRS attorney, said it is likely that "a very limited number of
entities would voluntarily choose to report."
"Employers and insurers will likely take a pass," said
Livingston, now in private practice at Jones Day.