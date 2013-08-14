By Yasmeen Abutaleb
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 14 Hit by years of budget cuts,
some U.S. public school boards are looking to avoid providing
health benefits to substitute teachers and supporting staff
under President Barack Obama's reform law, education officials
say.
According to the law, employers will have to offer health
coverage to all full-time employees, defined as those who work
an average of 30 or more hours per week each month, or else pay
a fine starting in 2015.
School boards, already struggling to manage after years of
state budget cuts, are trying to get ahead of the potential
costs of Obamacare for the current academic year, education and
labor officials say. The need to find creative solutions, or
risk cutting back staff hours further, will increase as they
finalize their budgets, they say.
In Pennsylvania's Penn Manor School District, Superintendent
Mike Leichliter said there is no room in its constrained budget
to provide additional employee insurance. Instead of cutting
hours, the district used a substitute-teacher contracting
service to pay part of the salaries for 95 employees. Money for
such a service does not count against the school's budget.
"When we looked at our costs, (healthcare) was one area that
really had the potential to skyrocket," Leichliter said. "This
is absolutely the worst time for school districts to be faced
with mandated increases."
The National School Board Association said many states and
school districts have at least explored reducing hours,
according to Linda Embrey, a communications officer. Several
school officials contacted by Reuters said they could not find a
way around cuts.
In Indiana's Fort Wayne Community Schools district, one of
the state's largest, administrators reduced hours for 610 of its
4,050 employees, including substitute teachers and support
staff, who were working 30 or more hours a week. Providing them
with health insurance would have cost $10 million annually, said
Krista Stockman, public information officer for Fort Wayne.
"You get to a point where there's a danger that you're
cutting too much and that the quality of education you're
providing isn't as great," Stockman said. "We're just going to
have to do the same amount or more with less."
Most of the employees affected are substitute teachers,
classroom aides, cafeteria workers, bus drivers or similar
support staff, according to school officials and labor
representatives. They had not been receiving healthcare coverage
from their employers in the past. Now, instead of getting such
employer-sponsored benefits under the reform law, they may be
eligible for government-subsidized coverage that will be offered
by new state insurance exchanges starting on Oct. 1.
SEQUESTER TAKES A SECOND TOLL
During the 2012-2013 school year, 26 states provided less
money to local school districts than the prior year, and 35
states provided less funding than in 2008 (a better year),
according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
This year they are also grappling with across-the-board
"sequester" spending cuts introduced after Congress deadlocked
over how to fix the deficit. An Obama administration official
said those cuts plus the states', and not healthcare reform, are
the main reasons for staff losing work-time at schools.
"We are seeing no systematic evidence that the Affordable
Care Act is leading to a shift to part-time work," the official
said. "There are a variety of factors impacting schools,
including sequestration, which is cutting budgets and is a
completely separate issue."
The National Education Association is working with union
leaders across the country to figure out how to encourage
employers to avoid cutting hours as a result of healthcare
reform, said Joel Solomon, NEA senior policy analyst. The effort
has included a training session for dozens of labor
representatives in June, and more sessions are planned for this
year.
Solomon said one popular solution offered by the NEA is to
help schools get a more precise accounting of employee hours to
see whether staff are truly working an average of 30 hours a
week each month when holidays and other time off are included.
That has helped some schools make less drastic cuts in employee
hours, he said.
Many school employees are expected to qualify for
Obamacare's tax subsidies, which are available starting in
January to people who make within 400 percent of the federal
poverty level ($45,960 for an individual and $94,200 for a
family of four in 2013).
Even if they don't, the new plans are preferable to what
they currently have to buy on the individual market because
insurers cannot deny coverage based on prior illness.
In Nebraska, the Plattsmouth Community School District is
limiting the hours of permanent substitute teachers, who
typically work every day, said Marlene Wehrbein, a labor union
official who advocates for employees in the state's public
school districts.
"It creates a lot of inconsistency in staffing, and I can't
see how that would be good for students," Wehrbein said. "How
could you have a teacher teaching English four days a week and
then on the fifth day you have someone else?"