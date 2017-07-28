FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Democrat says he hopes U.S. Senate at turning point on healthcare repeal
July 28, 2017 / 3:40 PM / in a day

Top Democrat says he hopes U.S. Senate at turning point on healthcare repeal

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday he hoped Congress had reached a turning point on efforts to repeal Obamacare and it was time for the parties to work together to stabilize the insurance markets and fix the system's weaknesses.

Schumer, speaking at a news conference, praised the three Republican senators who decided join Democrats in voting against a Senate effort to pass a slimmed-down version of the Republican healthcare bill.

"I hope this is a turning point," Schumer told reporters. "On healthcare, I hope we can work together to make the system better in a bipartisan way." (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by David Alexander)

