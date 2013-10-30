WASHINGTON Oct 30 U.S. Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius on Wednesday said she is
responsible for the technical problems plaguing healthcare.gov,
the federal website for the healthcare law's insurance
marketplace.
"Hold me accountable for the debacle. I'm responsible,"
Sebelius, the nation's top healthcare official, told the House
of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee.
She said while Michelle Snyder, the chief operating officer
for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), was in
charge of integrating the website's systems, Snyder was not to
blame.
CMS is the federal agency overseeing much of the
implementation of the 2010 healthcare law, including the health
insurance exchange.