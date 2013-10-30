WASHINGTON Oct 30 U.S. Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius on Wednesday said she will
not ask for the resignation of a top official at the agency
overseeing the implementation of the federal health insurance
exchange.
Asked at a congressional hearing if she would call for the
resignation of Gary Cohen, the deputy administrator and director
at the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight,
Sebelius said: "I will not."
Her comments came at a House of Representatives Energy and
Commerce Committee hearing focused on the technical troubles
with HealthCare.gov, the website for people to enroll in
insurance coverage under the 2010 healthcare law.