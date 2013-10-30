WASHINGTON Oct 30 U.S. Health Secretary
Kathleen Sebelius on Wednesday said technical problems with
HealthCare.gov make it hard to collect accurate data on how many
people have signed up for coverage through the federal health
insurance exchange.
"The system is not functioning, so we are not getting that
reliable data," she told the House of Representatives Energy and
Commerce Committee, adding that health officials expect to give
monthly updates on the number of people who sign up starting in
November.
The flawed launch also means the administration is expecting
"a very small number" of people to sign up initially for
coverage, she added.
Sebelius also said the private tech companies contracted to
work on the HealthCare.gov website did not ask the
administration to delay the website's launch.