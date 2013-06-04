By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, June 4 U.S. Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said on Tuesday that she
talked to three healthcare companies about a private nonprofit
group helping to implement healthcare reform, but she denied
asking for donations.
In her first public comments on an issue Republicans have
sought to portray as a scandal, Sebelius vigorously defended her
efforts to rally private support for a summer outreach campaign
to persuade uninsured Americans to sign up for subsidized health
coverage through new online state insurance marketplaces.
Republicans in the House of Representatives have launched a
probe of her fundraising efforts, while party members in both
the House and Senate have asked for outside probes to determine
whether the secretary was illegally trying to circumvent
Congress or violated ethics rules by seeking funds from
companies she regulates.
In testimony before the House Education and the Workplace
Committee, President Barack Obama's top healthcare adviser said
her actions were sanctioned by long-standing health law and
match steps taken by her predecessors to promote new program
roll-outs in the past, including Medicare drug benefits.
"I could legally solicit funds from anybody regulated by our
office. I chose not to do that. But promoting a public-private
partnership? You bet," Sebelius said.
Obama's Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is
expected to extend health coverage to well over 25 million
uninsured Americans during the next decade through subsidized
marketplaces and an expansion of the Medicaid program for the
poor.
But as administration officials have raced to implement the
law by Jan. 1, Republicans have repeatedly blocked public money
for the effort and now accuse Sebelius of seeking private
support for implementation in an attempt to circumvent them.
The Department of Health and Human Services has said that
since March, Sebelius phoned the nonprofit Robert Wood Johnson
Foundation and tax adviser H&R Block to seek financial
assistance for Enroll America, which will serve as a private
sector flagship for a campaign coordinated with outreach efforts
by states and the federal government.
"Those are the only two conversations I've had about
contributing resources," she told lawmakers.
Neither the foundation nor H&R Block is regulated by HHS.
But Sebelius disclosed on Tuesday that she also phoned
medical products maker Johnson & Johnson, Catholic
health system Ascension Health and private healthcare
system Kaiser Permanente to talk about Enroll America. All three
are regulated by HHS, but the secretary said she asked none for
money.
Johnson & Johnson spokesman Ernie Knewitz said Sebelius
talked to the company in April and that it has made no
contribution to Enroll America. Ascension Health and Kaiser
Permanente had no immediate comment.
CONVERSATIONS ACROSS AMERICA
Representative Tom Price, a Georgia Republican, asked about
media reports that she solicited funds from the healthcare
industry.
"No, sir. That is not true," she replied.
Representative Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican,
wanted to know what she would say if healthcare executives felt
pressured to contribute money: "Your response would be what?
That they're just too easily pressured or that they
misunderstood the conversation?"
"I can't answer what they felt," Sebelius said. "I have had
conversations with people all across this country including
insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies and others using
the statutory authority that is clearly given to the secretary
of health."
In tense questioning, Gowdy pressed Sebelius to identify who
in the administration she consulted in planning the fundraising
phone calls: "I'm looking for a name. Can I get a name? I'm
looking for a name and you said 'we'. Who's we? Did you ever
discuss it with anyone at the White House?" he asked.
"No, sir," she replied.
Separately, Senator Orrin Hatch, top Republican on the
Senate Finance Committee, which oversees healthcare, said
Sebelius had effectively admitted pressuring companies she
regulates. "That's bullying plain and simple and promotes a 'pay
to play' environment that undermines the public trust in
government," Hatch said in a statement.
Republicans hope the controversy will help make "Obamacare"
a winning campaign issue for their party in next year's midterm
elections, which will determine the partisan makeup of Congress
in the final years of the Obama presidency
Enroll America, closely aligned with the Obama
administration, has dozens of supporters from healthcare
companies to special interest organizations such as AARP, the
lobby group for older Americans.
It has been trying to raise money for an outreach effort
expected to get under way late in June as government officials
prepare to open the new marketplaces for enrollment on Oct. 1.
Reform advocates say the effort is crucial to the success of
the marketplaces, or exchanges, which are the lynchpin for the
future of the entire reform package.
"It was always recognized from the day the president signed
the bill that there would never be enough government funding and
that there would not be enough opportunity if this is only a
government-run program," Sebelius said on Tuesday.