By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, May 11 U.S. Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius is asking companies for
financial donations to help implement President Barack Obama's
healthcare overhaul, months before it is due to take effect.
In telephone calls that began around March 23, officials
say, Obama's top healthcare adviser has been seeking assistance
from companies in the healthcare field and other industries as
well as from healthcare providers, patient advocacy groups,
churches and other charitable organizations.
"The secretary has been working with a full range of
stakeholders ... We have always worked with outside groups, and
the efforts now ramping up are just one more part of that work,"
said Jason Young, a spokesman for the Department of Health and
Human Services.
HHS declined to identify the targeted donors but said none
of the companies are regulated by department agencies.
The administration's aim is to win financial help for
nonprofit groups, including Washington-based Enroll America,
which are mounting a private-sector effort to persuade millions
of uninsured Americans to obtain health coverage in 2014 through
new online marketplaces, known as exchanges, slated to begin
enrollment for federally subsidized private insurance on Oct. 1.
With Republicans in Congress unwilling to consider
allocating new money to finance government outreach efforts, the
White House and HHS have appealed to private sources, including
the insurance industry, to help with an implementation effort
that could lead to higher costs and jeopardize a cornerstone of
Obama's presidential legacy if it were to fail.
Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah, the top Republican on the
Senate Finance Committee, blasted Sebelius' action as "absurd."
"Moving forward, I will be seeking information from the
administration about these actions to help better understand
whether there are conflicts of interest and if it violated
federal law," he said in a statement.
HHS said the secretary began phoning companies after getting
advice from department lawyers. "There is a special section in
the Public Health Service Act that allows the secretary to
support and to encourage others to support non-profit
organizations working to provide health information and conduct
other public health activities," Young told Reuters in an email.
OBAMA: DON'T BE 'BAMBOOZLED'
Sebelius' fund-raising activities were originally reported
by the Washington Post.
Organizations like Enroll America are expected to play a key
role in public outreach efforts set to begin this summer.
A nonpartisan group dedicated to extending health coverage
to nearly 49 million uninsured people, Enroll America's board
includes representatives from Teva Pharmaceuticals,
the Kaiser Permanente health system and the American Hospital
Association, a Washington trade group.
Enroll America President Anne Filipic said cooperation
between the public, private and nonprofit sectors is vital to
making sure the marketplaces are ready on time. "Secretary
Sebelius recognizes the importance of the work Enroll America is
doing and we're thrilled to be working with her," she said.
Obama defended his Patient Protection and Affordable Care
Act on Friday at a White House event intended to kick off the
administration's promotional campaign with a focus on the law's
benefits for women.
The president said he was "110 percent committed" to the
law's success and warned listeners not to be "bamboozled" by
misinformation.
"This is too important for political games," Obama said.
"Regular access to a doctor or medicine or preventive care -
that's not some earned privilege, it is a right."
The law is expected to provide health coverage to 38 million
people by the end of the decade through the new marketplaces and
an expansion of the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor.
Some 7 million people are expected to gain coverage through the
marketplaces alone in 2014, according to the nonpartisan
Congressional Budget Office.
Republicans have turned up the volume on their opposition to
the law. The House of Representatives is to vote next week on a
Republican measure to repeal the law. Like three-dozen previous
House votes to repeal or defund healthcare reform, the measure
is expected to go nowhere in the Democratic-led Senate.
HHS officials say the department has put together $1.26
billion to finance Affordable Care Act implementation between
now and Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year. That includes an
outreach campaign that has already cost $240 million, as well as
funding for the establishment of 17 state insurance exchanges,
and 33 others that HHS will operate in states that are either
not ready or unwilling to run their own.
The exchanges are scheduled to begin operating on Jan. 1,
2014, when the healthcare law comes into full force.
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)