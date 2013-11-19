ORLANDO, Fla. Nov 19 U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius on Tuesday encouraged people looking to sign up for medical insurance under President Barack Obama's healthcare law to return to the government's HealthCare.gov website, promising them a better experience.

"It is far faster than it was when we first opened," Sebelius said of the website. "The error rate is down to less than one percent and the volume capacity is continuing to be added to."

HealthCare.gov, a web portal offering subsidized private health coverage to uninsured Americans, has been at the center of a political firestorm over the technical problems that overwhelmed its Oct. 1 launch and have plagued it ever since.

On a swing through Florida to encourage enrollment in the Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare, Sebelius said: "Come back now. Don't wait until Dec. 1."

The Obama administration has promised to fix the site by Nov. 30 so that enough people can sign up for benefits in time for the new year.

The first enrollment deadline is Dec. 15 for those who want insurance coverage that would begin Jan. 1. The federal website is meant to help people in 36 states, including Florida, to verify their eligibility for subsidies and sign up.

Sebelius appeared at a media event at Florida Technical College in Orlando where "in-person assisters" were seated at small tables to help potential insurance customers enroll.

Daniel McNaughton, a college student in Orlando, appeared with her to describe his positive enrollment experience.

Some 1.6 million people in Florida are expected to qualify for government subsidies, placing it behind only Texas and California in the number of eligible people, according to the private Kaiser Family Foundation.

Sebelius urged those who know they will not qualify for a subsidy on their insurance premium to research available plans and contact their chosen insurance company directly, an option she said is working well.

Subsidies generally are available for individuals earning less than $46,000 a year and families of four earning less than $92,000.

In Washington, Republican lawmakers held new hearings on Tuesday to highlight potential security flaws in the website.