WASHINGTON, April 13 U.S. Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, who resigned last week,
says she made the decision to leave and told President Barack
Obama last month that staying on "wasn't an option".
In her first interview since the White House announced her
resignation as the president's top healthcare adviser, Sebelius
told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that she and Obama first
spoke about her future after Obamacare enrollment began to show
signs of recovering from its disastrous Oct. 1 launch.
"The president and I began to talk after the first of the
year, and I went back to him in early March," Sebelius said. "I
made it pretty clear that it really wasn't an option to stay
on."
Sebelius was responding to speculation that the White House
may have forced her resignation in a bid to open a new chapter
for Obama's signature domestic policy achievement ahead of
November's election battle for control of Congress during the
final years of the Obama presidency.
On Friday, Obama nominated his budget director, Sylvia
Mathews Burwell, to succeed Sebelius in a move that analysts say
would tighten White House control of the Obamacare issue as the
political calendar heads into the thick of the campaign season.
As the public face for the law's rocky implementation,
Sebelius said the March 31 end of open enrollment was the
logical time to leave the job.
"I thought it was fair to either commit to January 2017 or
leave with enough time that he would get a strong, competent
leader," Sebelius said. "That really wasn't a commitment I was
willing to make and he knew that."
When Sebelius and Obama spoke last month, she said
enrollment was meeting its targets and the federal website
HealthCare.gov was working after being paralyzed by technical
glitches during the weeks that followed its debut last year.
Burwell must be confirmed by the Senate. Republicans, who
hope to make the November election a referendum on Obamacare,
are expected to use her confirmation hearings to showcase what
they see as the law's failings.
But Sebelius' resignation comes at a high point for the
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. She announced last
week that 7.5 million people have signed up for private health
coverage under the law, far surpassing the most optimistic
expectations.
