WASHINGTON Oct 30 Two weeks was not enough time
to test the overall federal health insurance exchange website
that launched on Oct. 1, the top U.S. healthcare official told
lawmakers on Wednesday.
Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said
while all the various components of the HealthCare.gov website
were tested and verified, they were not put together until late
September.
"We did not adequately do end-to-end testing," she said at a
House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.
Sebelius also said "everyone" was concerned that there were
risks associated with launching a complex, integrated website.