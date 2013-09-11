Sept 11 The data system supporting President
Barack Obama's healthcare reform law has been tested and
certified as secure for millions of Americans who will seek
health coverage beginning on Oct. 1, meeting a critical deadline
for launching the program, the administration said on Wednesday.
Concerns over whether consumer information would be secure
in time were raised last month, when a government report said it
could take until Sept. 30 to sign off on the system's data
protections, leaving little room for error before Obamacare is
due to go live.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), part of
the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said on
Wednesday that the federal data system used to determine
eligibility for government subsidies for this new healthcare was
ready to go.
The news came as officials from HHS were due to testify on
the security of the system, called the Hub, before a
Republican-led subcommittee on cybersecurity in the House of
Representatives.
Last month, the HHS inspector general said in a report that
missed deadlines this summer had pushed back the critical
security testing. In particular, the date for CMS to certify
that the Hub met requirements for information technology
security was moved to Sept. 30 from Sept. 4.
IT security is a concern because the health exchanges that
will sell insurance plans to individuals under the new program
need various federal agencies to communicate on sensitive
information about applicants, such as social security numbers,
through the Hub.
CMS, which will be overseeing the health exchanges, said on
Wednesday in a statement that the IT-security authorization had
occurred on Sept. 6.
"The completion of this testing confirms that the Hub
complies with federal standards and that HHS and CMS have
implemented the appropriate procedures and safeguards necessary
for the Hub to operate securely on October 1," CMS said.
Security requirements for the Hub, which is being built by
an outside contractor, include access controls and
authentication to help prevent hackers from viewing personal
information such as tax records.