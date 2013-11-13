WASHINGTON Nov 13 The Obama administration's
troubled HealthCare.gov site has been subject to an unsuccessful
cyber attack aimed at overwhelming and taking down the site, a
U.S. cybersecurity official said on Wednesday.
"We are aware of one open source action attempting a denial
of service attack that has been unsuccessful," Roberta
Stempfley, acting assistant secretary of the Department of
Homeland Security's Office of Cybersecurity and Communications,
told lawmakers.
Testifying at the House of Representatives Homeland Security
Committee, Stempfley also said the DHS was aware of "about 16"
reports from the Department of Health and Human Services on
investigations related to the site's security.
It was unclear from the testimony whether the reports were
related to actual cyber attacks, threats of attacks or other
operational problems.
Stempfley said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services, the lead health agency managing the rollout of the
site, had not sent a specific request for help, so federal cyber
officials had not been providing any technical assistance.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by David Brunnstrom)