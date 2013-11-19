(Adds quotes and details of security experts' testimony at
hearing)
By Jim Finkle and Alina Selyukh
Nov 19 President Barack Obama's HealthCare.gov
site is riddled with security flaws that put user data of
millions of people at risk and it should be shut down until
fixed, several technology experts warned lawmakers on Tuesday.
The testimony at a congressional hearing could increase
concerns among many Americans about Obama's healthcare overhaul,
popularly known as Obamacare. Opinion polls show the botched
rollout of the online marketplace for health insurance policies
has hurt the popularity of the effort.
The website collects personal data such as names, birth
dates, social security numbers, email addresses and other
information that criminals could use for a variety of scams.
In a rapid "yes" or "no" question-and-answer session during
a Republican-sponsored hearing by the House of Representatives
Science, Space and Technology Committee, Republican
Representative Chris Collins of New York asked four experts
about the security of the site:
"Do any of you think today that the site is secure?"
The answer from the experts, which included two academics
and two private sector technical researchers, was a unanimous
"no."
"Would you recommend today that this site be shut down until
it is?" asked Collins, whose party is opposed to Obamacare and
has sought to capitalize on the failures of the website since it
opened for enrollment on Oct. 1.
Three of the experts said "yes," while a fourth said he did
not have enough information to make the call.
"The privacy and security of consumers' personal information
are a top priority," White House spokesman Jay Carney said after
the hearing.
"When consumers fill out their online marketplace
applications they can trust that the information that they are
providing is protected by stringent security standards."
HealthCare.gov allows consumers to shop for insurance plans
under Obama's Affordable Care Act, which passed in 2010 and
mandated that Americans have health insurance. It also created
new marketplaces to buy and sell policies.
The portal has been bedeviled by technical glitches and
reports of security bugs, although officials say they are making
progress with repairs and that it should be accessible to the
"vast majority" of consumers by Nov. 30.
"The Obama administration has a responsibility to ensure
that the personal and financial data collected by the government
is secure," said Representative Lamar Smith, the Texas
Republican who chairs the House science panel.
"Unfortunately, in their haste to launch the HealthCare.gov
website, it appears the administration cut corners that leaves
the site open to hackers and other online criminals," he said.
CODE 'INDEFENSIBLE'
The experts said the site needed to be completely rebuilt to
run more efficiently, making it easier to protect. They said
HealthCare.gov runs on 500 million lines of code, or 25 times
the size of Facebook, one of the world's busiest sites.
"When your code base is that large it's going to be
indefensible," Morgan Wright, CEO of a firm known as Crowd
Sourced Investigations, said in an interview after testifying at
the hearing.
"Do you want to defend the Great Wall of China or a very
small line?"
David Kennedy, head of computer security consulting firm
TrustedSec LLC and a former U.S. Marine Corps cyber-intelligence
analyst, gave lawmakers a 17-page report that highlights the
problems with the site and warned that some of them remain live.
The site lets people know invalid user names when logging
in, allowing hackers to identify user IDs, according to the
report, which also warns of other security bugs.
Avi Rubin, director of the Information Security Institute at
Johns Hopkins University and an expert on health and medical
security, said he needed more data before calling for a shutdown
of the site.
"Bringing down the site is a very drastic response," he told
Reuters after the hearing.
But he would not use it because he is concerned about
security bugs that have been made public, he said.
In written testimony, Kennedy said it would take a minimum
of seven to 12 months to fix the problems with the site shut
down, given the site's complexity and size.
In October, a Sept. 27 government memorandum surfaced in
which two Department of Health and Human Services officials said
the security of the site had not been properly tested before it
opened, creating "a high risk."
HHS spokeswoman Joanne Peters said then that steps were
taken to ease security concerns after the memo was written, and
that consumer data was secure.
Peters said on Tuesday the government has been making
improvements to the site as it has learned of specific problems.
In late October technicians fixed a security bug in the password
reset function, she said.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston and Alina Selyukh in
Washington; Additional reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by
Ross Colvin and Grant McCool)