WASHINGTON Jan 10 A bill focused on potential security problems with the Obamacare website passed the Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Friday with the support of dozens of Democrats despite opposition from the White House.

The House voted 291-122 to approve legislation by Republican Representative Joe Pitts that would require the government to notify Americans within two days if their personal information has been compromised on the federal website, HealthCare.gov, where consumers can shop and buy health insurance.

Supporters said the proposal was justified because the administration did not properly test the website end-to-end before launching it on Oct. 1 - and the site had suffered from many glitches afterwards.

"The administration knowingly launched a website before final security testing was completed after repeatedly testifying that everything was 'on track,' which we now know was not the case," Pitts said.

But opponents said there had been no security breaches of the website. They denounced the proposal as a scare tactic aimed at undermining President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law by discouraging people from signing up for insurance online.