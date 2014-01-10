WASHINGTON Jan 10 A bill focused on potential
security problems with the Obamacare website passed the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Friday with
the support of dozens of Democrats despite opposition from the
White House.
The House voted 291-122 to approve legislation by Republican
Representative Joe Pitts that would require the government to
notify Americans within two days if their personal information
has been compromised on the federal website, HealthCare.gov,
where consumers can shop and buy health insurance.
Supporters said the proposal was justified because the
administration did not properly test the website end-to-end
before launching it on Oct. 1 - and the site had suffered from
many glitches afterwards.
"The administration knowingly launched a website before
final security testing was completed after repeatedly testifying
that everything was 'on track,' which we now know was not the
case," Pitts said.
But opponents said there had been no security breaches of
the website. They denounced the proposal as a scare tactic aimed
at undermining President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law
by discouraging people from signing up for insurance online.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Karey Van Hall and
Bernadette Baum)