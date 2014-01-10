(Adds more Fryer testimony, CMS statement, paragraphs 17-18;
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Jan 10 A bill targeting potential
security problems with the Obamacare website passed the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Friday with
the support of dozens of Democrats, despite opposition from the
White House.
The House voted 291-122 to approve legislation by Republican
Representative Joe Pitts that would require the government to
notify Americans within two days if their personal information
has been compromised on the federal website, HealthCare.gov,
where consumers can shop and buy health insurance.
The bill has little chance of passage in the Democratic-run
Senate. But it allowed Republicans to amplify their
anti-Obamacare message while letting Democrats go on record as
having cast a vote critical of the health care program, in case
they think they need it during their campaigns.
Supporters said the proposal was justified because the
administration did not properly test the website before
launching it on Oct. 1, and the site had suffered from many
glitches afterwards.
"Since the disastrous rollout of the HealthCare.gov website,
congressional oversight has uncovered that end-to-end security
testing of HealthCare.gov did not occur before the October 1st
launch, and that high-ranking administration officials were told
of the security risks before the website went live," Pitts said.
The Obamacare website collects personal data such as names,
birth dates, email addresses and other information that
criminals could use for a variety of scams.
But opponents of the bill said there had been no security
breaches of the website. They denounced the proposal as a scare
tactic aimed at undermining President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare law by discouraging people from signing up for
insurance online.
The Republicans are "trying to address a reality that is not
there," Representative Frank Pallone, a New Jersey Democrat,
said during debate.
Nonetheless, 67 Democrats voted for the measure, a sign of
their nervousness over Republican efforts to make the healthcare
law and its botched rollout a top issue in midterm elections
later this year.
The previous high-water mark for legislation aimed at the
Obamacare was 39 Democrats, who supported a bill by Republican
Representative Fred Upton in November. It would allow insurance
companies to renew and sell inexpensive, limited-coverage
policies that have been canceled because they do not meet the
standards of the new healthcare law.
So far the Senate has ignored the Upton bill, although some
Senate Democrats are supporting a similar version.
The White House issued a statement on Thursday saying there
were already extensive rules for safeguarding personal
information on the healthcare exchanges.
But Upton, arguing that consumers be notified of personal
data breaches within two days, recalled that hackers had
attacked Target Corp and compromised up to 40 million
credit cards and debit cards before Christmas.
"Would it have been right for Target to sit on that
information?" Upton said.
Republicans zeroed in on recent testimony to a congressional
committee by the chief information security officer at the
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Teresa Fryer.
She told lawmakers that just 10 days before the Oct. 1
launch, she was "unwilling to recommend this site go active,"
Representative Darrell Issa said during Friday's debate.
Democrats have pointed out that when Fryer testified in
mid-December to the Oversight and Government Reform Committee,
she also said there had been "no successful breaches" of the
HealthCare.gov website. This point was underscored in a
statement Friday from CMS, the agency that oversaw the Obamacare
website rollout.
"To date, there have been no successful security attacks on
HealthCare.gov and no person or group has maliciously accessed
personally identifiable information from the site. Security
testing is conducted on an ongoing basis using industry best
practices to appropriately safeguard consumers' personal
information," the CMS statement said.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Karey Van Hall,
Bernadette Baum, Andre Grenon and Ken Wills)