WASHINGTON Oct 30 The U.S. Senate Health,
Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee plans to hold a hearing
on Nov. 5 with Marilyn Tavenner, a top U.S. health official,
about the rocky rollout of Obamacare.
It marks the first announcement of an oversight hearing in
the Democrat-controlled Senate since the glitch-ridden launch of
Healthcare.gov on Oct. 1.
Tavenner, administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services, testified before a Republican-controlled
House of Representatives committee on Tuesday, during which she
apologized for the poor rollout of the Affordable Care Act, also
known as Obamacare.