U.S. Senate Republican proposal to repeal Obamacare fails

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - A plan to repeal large portions of Obamacare failed to pass the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, as several Republicans joined Democrats in refusing to vote for repealing the law without a replacement ready.

The vote was 45-55, with seven Republicans voting no. The rejected proposal was essentially the same bill Congress passed two years ago but was vetoed by then-President Barack Obama. Wednesday's Senate action was among many votes this week on repealing or replacing elements of Obama’s signature healthcare law. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Eric Beech)