WASHINGTON Nov 27 The Obama administration on
Wednesday announced a one-year delay in online health insurance
enrollment for small businesses with fewer than 50 full-time
workers that qualify for subsidized coverage under Obamacare.
The announcement, which comes nearly two months after the
Oct. 1 rollout of the landmark healthcare law, said employers
seeking coverage through the federal Small Business Health
Options Program, or SHOP, marketplace would be able to enroll
off-line through insurance companies, agents and brokers.
Up to now, SHOP enrollment has been available only through
paper applications.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by David Brunnstrom)