By Curtis Skinner
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 2 Stephanie Desaulniers is among
the millions of Americans seeking information on new Obamacare
health insurance plans launched this week, not because she lacks
coverage, but because she's ready for a better deal.
The 26-year-old geologist has health benefits through her
employer, an environmental consulting firm in Cumberland County,
Pennsylvania.
"My insurance premiums are going to double next year through
my work. Part of it is we are switching companies, but even last
year, we were showing substantial increases," she said in an
interview. "I was hoping I could find something that was a
little cheaper."
President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law aims to
provide coverage to millions of uninsured Americans beginning in
2014. The administration launched new online health insurance
exchanges across the country on Tuesday, though technical
glitches and heavy traffic meant that many visitors could not
log on to research the new plans.
While the White House hasn't made a concerted effort to hold
up shoppers like Desaulniers as beneficiaries of the law, they
are expected to represent a significant number of Americans
seeking insurance on the exchanges.
The Congressional Budget Office expects as many as 7 million
people to enroll in coverage in the first year of the exchanges
but has not specified how many already have insurance. The
administration estimates 2.9 million uninsured will gain
coverage under the law next year.
Over time, as many as 37 million Americans with
employer-sponsored insurance may find themselves better off with
the government-subsidized plans on the exchanges, according to a
recent study in Health Affairs.
Enrollment for the new insurance plans runs through March
31, but for insured Americans making the switch, the deadline
will likely come sooner as they must decide whether to go with
what their employer offers or not. That makes them more
vulnerable to the kinds of technical problems that blocked
access to the exchange sites on Tuesday.
"I was kind of pissed," Desaulniers said of her stymied
effort to log on. "What are the costs of the premiums and what
is the insurance going to cover? That's what I was trying to get
on to figure out, to do a cost analysis. I really need time to
do that before I have to enroll."
A Reuters survey of readers who said they had tried to
access the new Obamacare websites found most were unable to call
up data. Out of nine respondents interviewed by Reuters, eight
were currently insured. To share your experience on the
exchanges, see: here
"I'm pretty excited about the health care exchange because
my husband needs insurance and I have my own, so I'm really
looking forward to getting low cost coverage," said Geralyn
Pekarske, 59, from Schleswig Township, Wisconsin. The state's
exchange is run by the federal government.
She was laid off from her human resources job at a
manufacturing company after the 2008 financial crash and has had
individual coverage for years. Her husband, a cancer patient, is
insured through the state's high risk pool that will close at
year's end with the advent of the exchanges.
Their combined monthly premiums cost over $600, with annual
deductibles - or the amount someone has to pay before insurance
kicks in - of over $10,000, she said.
"I cringe every time I look at the amount of money that
we're spending on health care and insurance premiums," Pekarske
said.