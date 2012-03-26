By Joan Biskupic and James Vicini
| WASHINGTON, March 26
scene inside and outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday on the
first of three days of arguments over President Barack Obama's
healthcare law.
* DAY ONE: The nine justices ascended the bench for the
start of six scheduled hours of hearings over three days on the
healthcare law Obama signed in 2010. Monday's arguments lasted
89 minutes.
* LEGAL QUESTION: Whether a challenge to the new requirement
that most people in the U.S. buy health insurance by 2014 or pay
a penalty must wait until the penalty is due and a refund is
sought. This provision of the law is known as the "individual
mandate." A central issue is whether the court should regard
this as a general "penalty" or as a "tax" that would be covered
by a U.S. tax law known as the Anti-Injunction Act, premised on
the notion of "pay first, litigate later."
* WHO ARGUED: Robert Long, of Covington and Burling,
appointed by the court to argue that tax policy should apply and
delay the case; Donald Verrilli, who as U.S. solicitor general
is the government's chief courtroom lawyer, and Gregory Katsas
of Jones Day, who joined the government's argument.
* THE HIGHLIGHTS INSIDE: A majority of justices across the
ideological spectrum suggested by their questions that federal
tax law would be no barrier to reaching the core question of
whether Congress had the power to require people to buy health
insurance or pay a penalty.
* INSIDE THE COURTROOM: Justice Clarence Thomas did not ask
any questions during the session, his usual style during oral
arguments. He last asked a question on Feb. 22, 2006, during
arguments in a death penalty case. Among the spectators who got
one of the coveted seats inside courtroom with the white marble
columns and red velvet drapes were: Secretary of Health and
Human Services Kathleen Sebelius; Attorney General Eric Holder;
outspoken critic of the law Alabama Republican U.S. Senator Jeff
Sessions; and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has led
the challenge by the 26 states.
* THE LOWDOWN OUTSIDE: Hundreds of supporters and protesters
dueled on the sidewalk chanting and marching with signs
declaring their feelings about the law.
* THE DAY'S QUOTE "FOR": Kathie McClure, an Atlanta
attorney, said the law has allowed her children, who suffer
from epilepsy and diabetes and are now in their 20s, to get
health insurance that they otherwise would not have had. McClure
was first in line for a public seat ahead of Tuesday's second
day of arguments and has been camped out since Friday. "This is
personal for me. This is about my children's' future. But it's
really also about all the other millions of people in America
who are in their same situation. In America we spend a boatload
of money, trillions of dollars, and still we have a very poor
outcome for our people," McClure said.
* THE DAY'S QUOTE "AGAINST": Sally Oljar, from Seattle, said
it defies the U.S. Constitution to force Americans to buy
anything. "I'd like to think that the Supreme Court supports the
Constitution. ... If they don't, then there are a lot of us who
are ready to go to jail. The day hasn't come when the government
can force me to buy a damn thing," she said.
* UP NEXT: Tuesday is the main event of the three days when
the justices will hear arguments on whether Congress, in
requiring that most people in the U.S. buy insurance by 2014,
exceeded its power to regulate interstate commerce.
* HOW TO HEAR OR SEE THE ARGUMENTS: The Supreme Court posted
the audio and transcript of the arguments on its website, here
