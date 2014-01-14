By Harriet McLeod
| CHARLESTON, S.C.
lawmakers say they have found a way to stop implementation of
the U.S. Affordable Care Act in their state, an effort that
could provide a template for other Republican-led legislatures
looking to derail the federal program.
The proposed measure would ban state agencies from helping
carry out President Barack Obama's signature healthcare reform
law and prevent federal money flowing through state coffers from
being spent on it, said Republican state Senator Tom Davis.
The legislation would give South Carolina oversight of
insurance rates offered through its federal exchange and require
healthcare navigators, which help people sign up for the
healthcare benefits, to be licensed by the state, said Davis,
who chairs the committee drafting the measure.
The state's 2014 legislative session opens on Tuesday.
"Even though the federal government may pass a law, and even
though that law may be constitutional, that doesn't mean that
the federal government can direct the state to spend state
dollars to implement it," he said. "States aren't simply
political subdivisions of the federal government."
Six states have barred their employees from helping
implement the law known as Obamacare, said Richard Cauchi,
healthcare program director for the nonpartisan National
Conference of State Legislatures.
At least eight states, including two that support the
healthcare reforms, have regulated navigators, he added.
The new laws are mostly legally untested, Cauchi said.
"Florida and Ohio have said: 'We will have nothing to do
with this law; we won't make it workable,'" he said. "At what
point does state inaction constitute interference with a federal
law?"
Last fall, a federal judge blocked Tennessee's "emergency
rule," which would have fined healthcare navigators for helping
people find insurance under the Affordable Care Act.
In December, Georgia lawmakers said they would follow South
Carolina's lead this year in trying to prevent state agencies
from taking part in Obamacare. With many legislatures convening
this month, it is too soon to tell what other states will
consider new obstacles to the law, Cauchi said.
Last year, South Carolina's House of Representatives passed
legislation to nullify Obamacare, but Davis said that effort
clearly would not have passed legal muster.
The state senator said he believed the rewritten bill, which
he expects to be taken up for debate in a few weeks, would have
teeth.
Opponents of the federal law are looking to South Carolina
for a "template, something that other states can follow," Davis
said. "It's like we're holding the fort until we can get people
in Congress that can repeal or replace it."
He said he expected Democratic opposition and would need
almost every Senate Republican's vote to stop a filibuster.
Critics of the South Carolina measure said the new attack on
the Affordable Care Act was political theater.
"It is going to hurt people being able to access the
marketplace because some of the navigator teams will pull out,"
said Brett Bursey, director of the South Carolina Progressive
Network, a nonprofit coalition of liberal groups.
If the measure becomes law, it probably will face legal
challenges from opponents, said Gibbs Knotts, chairman of the
political science department at the College of Charleston.
"It's blocking access to something provided by the federal
government," Knotts said. "There's all sorts of unfunded
(federal) mandates that the states have to play a role in."