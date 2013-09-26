WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The Spanish language version of online exchanges to sign up for healthcare insurance under "Obamacare" will not be ready on Oct. 1 but will be ready "sometime in October," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Thursday.

"The online portion of it, I believe, will come on sometime in October," Carney said, noting that Spanish-language information and assistance will be available by telephone in the meantime, starting on Oct. 1.