By Caroline Humer
| NEW YORK, July 28
NEW YORK, July 28 The U.S. government expects
healthcare spending to increase by 5.8 percent annually on
average from 2014 through 2024 as more Americans gain insurance
coverage and the improved economy drives patients to visit
doctors and hospitals.
The aging population's higher healthcare costs will also
push health spending higher starting in 2019, according to a
study from the Office of the Actuary at the Centers for Medicare
and Medicaid Services, part of the U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services.
Prior to 2014, healthcare spending rates were running around
4 percent per year as the weak economy made people cut back on
medical care that they could not afford.
That trend reversed in 2014, when the national healthcare
reform law, often called Obamacare, extended insurance to
millions of Americans through the expansion of the Medicaid
program and new individual insurance plans.
The insurance expansion, as well as the price of new
hepatitis C medicines that were introduced last year,
contributed to a projected rise of 5.5 percent in 2014 in
healthcare spending, the study found.
Average projected 2015 spending will decline slightly to 5.3
percent because the number of newly insured will ease compared
with 2014 and because of lower hepatitis C drug prices this
year, the study found.
Projected spending for the 2019 to 2024 period will increase
to 6.2 percent per year on average due to the aging population,
which will increase the number of people covered by Medicare,
the insurance program for elderly people and the disabled. The
aging population will also increase costs for people with
Medicaid coverage, government researchers said.
People enrolled in the Medicare and Medicaid programs have
higher medical costs than average Americans.
Medical prices are expected to rise above 2 percent per year
starting in 2016, the first increase since 2011 and after years
of historically low levels. That is partly due to expectations
for higher healthcare wages related to the stronger economy.
Changes in private insurance that have shifted the cost of
healthcare to individuals from insurers and employers through
higher deductibles and co-pays will hold back further spending
increases, the study found. Cuts in payments to doctors from the
Medicare program will also hold back costs from rising further.
The government's annual study, published in the August
edition of the Health Affairs journal, increased its 10-year
projected spending increase to 5.8 percent from the 5.7 percent
it predicted in last year's study.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)