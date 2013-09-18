By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The U.S. government on
Wednesday scaled back its projections for Obamacare's impact in
2014, saying the law would generate slower healthcare spending
growth and provide coverage to only half as many of America's
uninsured as anticipated last year.
The biggest factor in the change stems from the U.S. Supreme
Court verdict last year allowing each state to decide whether to
expand the public Medicaid program for the poor under President
Barack Obama's healthcare reform law. Republican leaders in
nearly half of the nation's 50 states have rejected the
expansion.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services now expects
11 million uninsured Americans to obtain coverage next year,
down from about 22 million projected a year ago, according to
the report, which appeared in the journal Health Affairs. It
said healthcare spending would rise 6.1 percent in 2014, partly
due to the implementation of Obamacare, compared with a previous
projection of an increase of 7.4 percent.
The new report estimates that Medicaid enrollment will
increase by 8.7 million people in 2014, nearly all as a result
of the Obamacare expansion. Last year, analysts projected that
about 20 million people would gain coverage through the
expansion alone.
"For the states that do expand, we're expecting that some
will elect to expand their Medicaid programs after 2014," said
Gigi Cuckler, an economist with the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services, the HHS agency that produced the report.
Cuckler and her colleagues also projected slightly slower
spending growth among the newly insured who obtain private
coverage, including those who enter new online state health
insurance marketplaces that are due to begin enrolling people in
subsidized coverage in less than two weeks.
The latest HHS report said 2.9 million uninsured Americans
would gain private coverage next year through employers, the
individual market and the new marketplaces. The Congressional
Budget Office has forecast 7 million enrollees for the
marketplaces alone, but that number includes people who
currently have insurance and may switch to the new exchanges.
The projected spending increase would nudge the sprawling
U.S. healthcare system to just over $3 trillion in total
spending for 2014, representing a cost of $9,697 for every man,
woman and child, or 18.3 percent of the U.S. economy. New
insurance beneficiaries are expected to be "younger and
healthier" and spend more of their healthcare dollars on
prescription drugs and physician services rather than hospitals,
the report said.
Over the longer term, the report said healthcare spending
growth would accelerate to 6.5 percent by 2022, when the
industry would hit the $5 trillion mark and represent 19.9
percent of gross domestic product.
Obamacare's contribution to spending is expected to diminish
after 2015 as retiring baby boomers shift the momentum toward
the Medicare program for the elderly and disabled.
Annual healthcare spending growth is expected to average 5.8
percent for the decade, or about 1 percent above GDP, and below
historic growth rates that reached nearly 12 percent in the
1990s.
Obamacare, which will account for more than two-thirds of
next year's spending increase, is expected to add only 0.1
percent to average spending growth over the decade or $621
billion in cumulative spending, the report said.
