By Kylie Gumpert
| June 16
June 16 The Obama administration has approved
plans by Arkansas, Delaware and Pennsylvania to create their own
state-based health insurance marketplaces instead of relying on
a federal website to enroll residents, a government spokesman
said on Tuesday.
The three are among 37 states that rely wholly or in part on
the federal HealthCare.gov website to sell health insurance
plans and provide government subsidies to families based on
income.
If the states proceed with setting up the exchanges, they
will join 13 others and the District of Columbia in operating
their own marketplaces under President Barack Obama's Affordable
Care Act, which is also known as Obamacare.
The approvals from the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services come as the Supreme Court is set to decide later this
month whether the states that use HealthCare.gov can continue to
receive subsidies from the federal government.
Libertarian opponents of Obamacare brought the case, known
as King v. Burwell. They argue that the law only allows for
subsidies when a state operates its own exchange.
HHS Secretary Sylvia Burwell sent approval letters to all
three states on Monday detailing the timelines for implementing
the marketplaces.
Arkansas aims to set up a state-based exchange for small
businesses in 2016, with one for individual customers following
in 2017. Delaware and Pennsylvania plan to establish state-based
exchanges for both markets in 2016.
According to a recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation,
as many as 55 percent of people in states that use
HealthCare.gov said their local leaders should set up an
Obamacare exchange if the Supreme Court rules that the federally
administered subsidies are illegal.
(Reporting by Kylie Gumpert; Editing by Michele Gershberg and
Lisa Von Ahn)