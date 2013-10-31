By Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 31 A senior U.S. House of
Representatives lawmaker subpoenaed Health and Human Services
Secretary Kathleen Sebelius for documents related to the
troubled launch of the Obamacare website, HealthCare.gov, his
office said on Thursday.
Representative Darrell Issa, Republican chairman of the
House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, announced he
had subpoenaed Sebelius for information he and Republican
Senator Lamar Alexander have sought since Oct. 10.
The documents they want to see relate to the website's
technical problems, how it was tested and the number of people
who have enrolled in healthcare exchanges through the site, as
well as the number who have attempted to enroll. The subpoena
requires the documents to be produced by Nov. 13.
Republicans have sought to derail the healthcare overhaul
since Obama took office in 2009 and have seized on recent
technical issues to further attack the law.
They have found additional ammunition as hundreds of
thousands of people in recent weeks have received health-plan
cancellation notices, after Obama repeatedly pledged that
Americans who like their current plans can keep them under
Obamacare.
The plans are being canceled because they do not include
minimum benefits such as maternity care and mental health
coverage, as required by the law.
Issa, in his statement, referenced both the policy
cancellation controversy and the technical issues, saying
HealthCare.gov was "entirely dysfunctional" and also said it was
putting Americans' personal information at risk.
"The evidence is mounting that the website did not go
through proper testing, including critical security testing, and
that the administration ignored repeated warnings from
contractors about ongoing problems," the Republican said.
HealthCare.gov, the federal website where residents of 36
states can buy new health care plans, has been plagued by
technology issues since its Oct. 1 launch.
Both the federal exchange and exchanges built by 14 other
states and Washington D.C. were set up to let residents enroll
in new plans created under the Affordable Care Act, Obama's 2010
healthcare reform law commonly known as Obamacare.
CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION
The HealthCare.gov site collects a trove of sensitive data,
such as Social Security numbers, email addresses, phone numbers
and birth dates that could be used by criminals in an array of
schemes.
A government memorandum dated Sept. 27 and reviewed by
Reuters on Wednesday warned that the security of the site was
"at risk" because of lack of testing before it opened for
enrollment.
A government spokeswoman said on Wednesday that steps to
mitigate security concerns have been implemented since the memo
and that consumer data is secure.
The administration has also promised that the website will
be fixed by the end of November.
But in an embarrassment to Sebelius, HealthCare.gov was not
fully functional for much of Wednesday as Sebelius testified
before a House oversight committee.
On Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Services
said the website was back up.
"Verizon Terremark has successfully resolved their issue
with the networking component overnight and HealthCare.gov and
the Data Services Hub are now working normally," Health and
Human Services said in a statement.
It said Verizon Terremark, which is operating the
data services hub that serves the website, had rebuilt a core
network switch to restore service.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell, with additional reporting by
David Morgan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)