By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK, March 4
NEW YORK, March 4 As the U.S. Supreme Court
takes on a make-or-break Obamacare case this week, a growing
number of U.S. patients and their doctors are already devising a
Plan B in case they lose medical coverage.
The Court's ruling, expected by late June, will determine
whether millions of Americans will keep receiving federal
subsidies to help them pay for private health insurance under
President Barack Obama's healthcare law.
The White House, which said it is confident the justices
will rule in favor of the subsidies that are a key element of
Obamacare, said it has no immediate fix if the decision goes the
other way.
But even physicians who think the court will uphold the
subsidies are gearing up for the worst.
Worried about newly-insured patients such as those who have
just begun treatment for cancer or other serious illnesses, they
are dusting off playbooks they retired when Obamacare slashed
the number of uninsured people.
Interviews with doctors reached through professional groups
show that they are lining up free clinics to care for patients
with chronic illnesses, asking pharmaceutical companies to
provide discounted drugs, and moving up preventive-care
appointments and complicated procedures.
"We have to be able to navigate this on behalf of our
patients if it comes about," said Dr. Jeff Huebner, a family
physician in Madison, Wisconsin, one of the affected states.
In King v. Burwell, the Court will decide whether the
Affordable Care Act permits government subsidies for citizens of
at least 34 states which use the federal HealthCare.gov
marketplace to buy health insurance. It will hear oral arguments
on Wednesday.
If the justices rule that only residents of states running
their own exchanges are eligible for subsidies, some 9.3 million
people will have to pay their full monthly premium or lose
coverage, estimates the nonpartisan Urban Institute. About 6
million are expected to be unable to afford it.
Many providers as well as patients are unaware of the
looming threat, but some physicians are already preparing for
it.
Last weekend, leaders of the National Physicians Alliance,
which supports the Affordable Care Act and works to improve
access to medical care, met in Washington to discuss how to work
with community organizations to arrange healthcare for people
who might become uninsured, said Huebner, who chairs the group's
policy committee.
"The ideas include finding organizations that make referrals
to free clinics, encouraging patients to check if they qualify
for Medicaid or other state programs, and if they can't get
insurance then find a regular source of care that accepts
payment on a sliding scale" based on ability to pay, Huebner
said.
He and other physicians are also scheduling Obamacare
patients for preventive screenings, completing lab work, and
writing prescription refills.
"I would advise patients in this boat to schedule a visit
with their primary care provider as soon as they can" to set up
"transition plans," Huebner said.
STOCKPILING SAMPLES
If the court rules against the administration, premium
subsidies for people in the affected states could end
immediately, though insurers would be obliged to give 90 days
notice before ending coverage, according to Aetna Inc.
chief executive Mark Bertolini. None of the affected states have
announced contingency plans, but some are considering
alternatives to help residents maintain coverage.
In Brewton, Alabama, pediatrician Marsha Raulerson has
persuaded one drug company to provide an expensive asthma
medication to one of her patients if she loses her insurance.
"But after a few months you have to re-apply" and show that
the patient is still unable to afford medication, Raulerson
said. "It's not an easy process, especially if you have to do it
for a lot of patients." She is also stockpiling as many free
samples as she can.
Dr. Robert Wergin, a primary care physician in Milford,
Nebraska, is scrambling to locate labs and imaging centers that
offer the lowest prices for blood tests, X-rays and MRIs.
"Around here, people feel responsible for their bills and
I'm not sure they would come in if they lost insurance and
couldn't pay," Wergin said.
Some patients, reached through social service organizations
that helped them sign up for Obamacare, are aware of the
potential loss of subsidies and are trying to schedule medical
procedures before the Court rules.
Yolanda Diaz, 27, is one of them. A single mother of two,
she suffers from occasional blackouts that last several minutes.
She cannot afford the full premium on her wages as a pantry
manager at Brevard County, Florida, community center so she pays
$74.95 a month and the rest is covered by a $205 Obamacare
subsidy.
Her coverage began this month, Diaz said, and the first
thing she did was make appointments for an MRI and CT scans in
hopes of identifying the cause of the blackouts.
"I would hate to have to go to the ER, but if the subsidies
get taken away I don't know what I'll do," she said. U.S. law
requires hospitals to treat all emergency cases regardless of
ability to pay, so many uninsured patients seek care there.
Of those expected to be priced out of insurance in case of
unfavorable ruling, the Urban Institute estimated 81 percent
are, like Diaz, employed full- or part-time.
So is Theresa Cabot-Walmer. The 58-year-old Pennsylvanian
pays $79 a month and receives a subsidy of about $400. On her
5-hours-a-day job as a shipping clerk she could never afford the
full premium, she said.
Her coverage has allowed her to see a physical therapist for
a serious knee injury and avoid a knee-replacement surgery.
If the Court eliminates subsidies, she plans to ask if the
therapist will accept lower payments. But because that is not a
sure thing, Cabot-Walmer is considering her plan B.
"I might try to schedule knee-replacement surgery while I
still have insurance."
(Reporting by Sharon Begley and Caroline Humer; Editing by
Michele Gershberg and Tomasz Janowski)