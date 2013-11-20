(Recasts with details from hearing, adds background and quotes)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Nov 19 Up to 40 percent of the
technology needed to run the new Obamacare health insurance
marketplace has not yet been built and will not be ready when
insurance companies start sending in bills when coverage begins
Jan. 1, the project manager of HealthCare.gov told the U.S.
Congress on Tuesday.
The missing "back-end" technology may not be ready until
mid-January, Henry Chao, deputy chief information officer for
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, told a House of
Representatives oversight subcommittee.
If the business functions are not in place on time, it could
create havoc with a system through which billions of dollars in
federal tax money will flow to subsidize coverage for consumers
who otherwise could not afford it, insurance industry officials
said. The first payments are due in mid- to late January.
The disclosure added to an atmosphere of uncertainty that
has engulfed President Barack Obama's signature domestic policy
achievement since HealthCare.gov crashed soon after its Oct. 1
launch.
The absence of the back-end technology behind healthcare
marketplaces that have sprung up in all 50 states and the
District of Columbia does not prevent consumers from enrolling
for coverage through market portals such as HealthCare.gov.
Administration officials said the technology was set aside
in the run-up to Obamacare's Oct. 1 rollout, so that CMS could
concentrate on the consumer features of the troubled federal
website, HealthCare.gov.
Obama's Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act requires
most Americans to be at least enrolled in health coverage by
March 31 or pay a penalty.
CMS spokeswoman Julie Bataille told reporters that
technology for those functions would not be needed until
January.
"The back-end financial management systems are something
that we do not believe are essential until 2014 and we'll roll
those out in those timeframes," Bataille said on a conference
call with reporters.
But a program needed to confirm the identities, subsidy
levels and coverage choices of individual plan enrollees would
have to be in place in December, if coverage is to begin on time
on Jan. 1, said an insurance industry official who asked not to
be named.
A CMS official warned as early as July that the financial
management project was short staffed, weeks behind schedule and
the target of a bureaucratic tug-of-war over resources and
priorities, according to internal CMS emails.
"The upshot is that the (financial management) build appears
to be way off track and getting worse," said a July 8 email from
Jeffrey Grant of the CMS unit, Center for Consumer Information
and Insurance Oversight.
The document, provided by Republican investigators in
Congress, said staff had been transferred to other projects
leaving only one highly skilled developer.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Additional reporting by Susan
Heavey; Editing by Sandra Maler, Fred Barbash and Lisa Shumaker)