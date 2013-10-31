A Google logo is seen at the entrance to the company's offices in Toronto September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

WASHINGTON Experts from top technology and Internet companies including Google Inc (GOOG.O), Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) and Red Hat Inc have joined the Obama administration's effort to fix its troubled HealthCare.gov website, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

Individuals from Oracle and Red Hat have expertise in site reliability, stability and scalability, according to a blog post by Julie Bataille, spokeswoman for the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, which is overseeing the effort.

She also identified two experts by name: Michael Dickerson, a site reliability engineer on leave from Google, and Greg Gershman, whom she identified as developer and entrepreneur. Gershman, a Baltimore-based innovation director with the firm Mobomo, previously worked for the White House and the General Services Administration. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Tim Dobbyn)