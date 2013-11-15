WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama will
nominate the head of a doctors group that promotes his signature
healthcare law to be the next U.S. surgeon general, the White
House said on Thursday, shortly after Obama proposed a "fix" for
the latest problem with the law.
Vivek Hallegere Murthy, president of Doctors for America,
will succeed Rear Admiral Boris Lushniak, who has been acting as
the surgeon general since July, overseeing public health
endeavors around the country, after Regina Benjamin completed
her four-year term.
Doctors for America is a group of 15,000 physicians and
medical students that has rallied behind Obamacare through
participating in marches, filing an amicus brief in the Supreme
Court case on the law, and even visiting the Republican National
Convention to promote it, according to the group's website.
In 2011 Obama appointed Murthy to an advisory group on
prevention formed under the law, the White House said.
On Thursday, the president tried to address a rash of
cancellations of health insurance policies that do not meet
Obamacare's standards by allowing those policies to continue
well into 2015.
The solution could create new snags. Insurers and state
regulators said it may lead to higher premiums and logistical
nightmares.
Murthy, who received his doctor of medicine and his master
of business administration degrees from Yale University and
completed undergraduate studies at Harvard University, is an
attending physician and instructor at Brigham and Women's
Hospital at Harvard.
He also helped found two technology companies related to
medicine: Trial Networks, a cloud-based platform for
pharmaceutical and biotechnology trials; and Epernicus LLC, a
networking site for research scientists, according to his
LinkedIn profile and the company websites.
