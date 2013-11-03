By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON Nov 3 Republican Senator Kelly
Ayotte wants to press "pause" on rolling out the U.S. healthcare
reform law as anxiety grows about troubles with the federal
website for buying insurance and possibly low numbers of people
signing up for coverage.
"I'm calling on the president now to say, 'Let's have a
time-out on this.' Mr. President, you call a time-out on this,"
said Ayotte in an appearance on CNN on Sunday. "Convene a group
of bipartisan leaders to address healthcare concerns in this
country because this is not working."
Ayotte said the pause would not be a replay of an October
standoff over fiscal issues, when an impasse between Democrats
and Republicans resulted in a partial shutdown of the federal
government as Republicans sought to defund the healthcare law,
known as Obamacare.
"Why not convene a group to see how we can work together, on
issues like the 29-hour workweek ... people being denied their
current plans, issues like rising healthcare costs?" said
Ayotte. "The administration, in the way this is being rolled
out, is a mess."
On Wednesday Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen
Sebelius will face angry Republicans such as Ayotte when she
testifies before the Senate Finance Committee about the online
federal insurance exchange.
The site, where individuals from 36 states can purchase
health insurance, is a key component of the law passed more than
three years ago. Some states operate their own exchanges.
Within hours of the state and federal exchanges going live
on Oct. 1, the federal site hit snags. The problems have
persisted. From late Saturday through early Sunday, the
Department of Health and Human Services took the site offline
for "extended maintenance." {ID:nL1N0IN0AX]
As members of Obama's administration rushed to apologize and
promise improvements by the end of November, new complaints have
emerged that there are no conclusive measures of how many people
used the site and that insurance companies have canceled
policies, forcing people into the exchanges.
The Washington Post reported on Sunday that in 2010
administration aides such as healthcare adviser Zeke Emanuel and
Larry Summers, then director of the National Economic Council,
warned no one was "up to the task" of constructing the exchanges
and carrying out the law. Fear of Republican opposition caused
agencies to slow down or keep secret their on-the-ground work,
according to the newspaper.
Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer said enrollment was likely low in
October, citing the small percentage of people who signed up for
health insurance in Massachusetts during the first month of that
state's reform plan, which was used as a model for Obamacare.
"I can promise you that the first enrollment numbers, which
(will be) released later this month, are not going to be what we
want them to be. There's no question about that," Pfeiffer told
"This Week" on ABC on Sunday.
ENROLLMENT NUMBERS
Administration papers recently released by a congressional
committee showed that only 248 people were able to enroll in the
first two days of the website's operation. The government said
it expects about 7 million people to enroll for individual
insurance in 2014.
Pfeiffer also said he did not recall a fight within the
administration about Obama's promise that people who liked their
health insurance plans could keep them - a pledge now helping
stoke anger about the spate of policy cancellations. The Wall
Street Journal reported some White House officials questioned
the breadth of his promise.
"Look, I can't go back in time on this. And like I said, I
don't recall this debate the Wall Street Journal talks about in
any way, shape or form," Pfeiffer said.