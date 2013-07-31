By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, July 31 The Obama administration is
preparing to subject the information technology backbone of the
new state and federal healthcare exchanges to final "dress
rehearsal" testing that could continue until just before the
online marketplaces are slated to begin enrollment on Oct. 1.
The administration "has already completed the majority of
the development of the services required to support open
enrollment beginning on Oct. 1," Marilyn Tavenner, administrator
of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, said
in written testimony that appeared on the website of a
congressional oversight committee on Wednesday.
"CMS has been conducting systems tests since October 2012
and will complete end-to-end testing before open enrollment
begins," she said.
Tavenner, whose agency is spearheading implementation of the
exchanges within the Department of Health and Human Services,
told a different congressional panel on July 17 that a new data
hub for the exchanges would complete testing with federal
agencies, states and territories by the end of August.
Administration officials emphasized that the data hub
deadline has not changed and said Tavenner's latest remarks
involve robust testing for the full range of exchange systems,
including the data hub and the information technology systems of
states, health insurers and federal agencies. The testing will
begin in August and continue in September.
"We are on schedule. We're ready and done with most of our
testing," said one administration official, who spoke on
condition of anonymity. "But testing continues even after it's
done. So we will be testing things up until they're ready to
run."
The exchanges, a centerpiece of President Barack Obama's
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, are expected to
extend subsidized private insurance to an estimated 7 million
Americans in 2014 who currently lack adequate coverage. The
coverage would begin Jan. 1, when the law comes fully into
force.
The task of building and successfully testing a complex IT
system for the exchanges has long been seen as a challenge that
could delay the start of open enrollment. The system encompasses
not just the data hub that will connect the exchanges to federal
agencies and insurers, but also the Internal Revenue Service
system that will help establish whether applicants are eligible
for federal subsidies to help them pay insurance premiums.
Tavenner submitted her written remarks ahead of a hearing on
Thursday before the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and
Commerce Committee. She also testified on July 17 before a House
Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee.