* Tavenner says business impacts are "isolated incidents"
* Republicans call her out of touch with public concern
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Aug 1 A top U.S. healthcare official
on Thursday challenged claims by Republican lawmakers that the
country's healthcare reform law is causing workers to lose hours
or benefits, saying she is aware of only isolated cutbacks.
At a stormy House of Representatives committee hearing,
Marilyn Tavenner, who heads the Medicare and Medicaid programs,
said she has found only anecdotal evidence of employers reducing
work hours or benefits because of worries about President Barack
Obama's landmark reforms, which take effect on Jan. 1.
"I am out there. I am listening. I do hear isolated
incidents of individuals trying to cut back hours," said
Tavenner, who is overseeing much of Obamacare's implementation
as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services.
The law requires employers with at least 50 full-time
workers to provide health coverage, including more extensive
benefits than may be available now. Some employers have moved to
reduce weekly hours to their staff to avoid providing benefits.
Tavenner's characterization of the business impact as
isolated angered Republicans at a House Energy and Commerce
Committee hearing, who accused Tavenner of being out of touch
with concerns among businesses.
"It seems like you're living in some cocoon," said
Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana.
Tavenner, a former nurse who is widely respected as a policy
expert without partisan allegiances, replied that Obamacare's
approaching implementation has come as good news for businesses
that want to provide health coverage for their workers.
"I've met with large employers in Georgia and Florida. I've
met with small employers. I've been all across this country,"
Tavenner said. "I actually talked to over 1,000 small businesses
in Miami a couple months ago, and what they're doing is, they're
trying to learn about the law and see if they can make it work
for them."
Earlier this week, the White House also took aim at economic
criticisms of healthcare reform by releasing data it said shows
no evidence that the law has affected job growth, reduced worker
hours or caused healthcare costs to skyrocket.
The majority Republicans in the House are expected to
conduct a symbolic vote to repeal the law on Friday - the 40th
time the chamber has voted to either repeal or defund the law.
The measure will likely die in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
"The law has become the Republicans' great white whale. They
will stop at nothing to kill it," said Representative Henry
Waxman, the panel's top Democrat.
REPUBLICAN ATTACKS
Republicans hope to turn Obama's Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act into a winning campaign issue in next year's
congressional elections by portraying it as a mistake that will
mean higher insurance costs and less access to medical services.
The midterm elections will determine the partisan make-up of
Congress heading into the 2016 presidential campaign.
The image of employers beset by burdensome Obamacare
regulations has figured prominently in Republican attacks on the
healthcare reform law. The administration allayed some concerns
a month ago by announcing a one-year delay, until 2015, in the
law's requirement for larger employers to provide coverage or
pay a fine.
An estimated 7 million uninsured Americans are expected to
sign up for new subsidized health plans on state insurance
exchanges next year. Millions more are due to gain coverage
through an expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor in 23
states that have decided to participate.
Obamacare also seeks to save costs in Medicare by shifting
the healthcare program for the elderly and disabled toward care
delivery systems intended to save money while improving quality.
On Tuesday, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office
estimated that the delay in the employer mandate would cost the
government $12 billion and affect 1 million workers, with
roughly half going without coverage and the remainder finding
insurance through the exchanges or Medicaid.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Eric Beech)