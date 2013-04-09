* Bipartisan backing from House Majority Leader Cantor
* Nominee rates operational skills over vision for agency
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, April 9 President Barack Obama's
nominee to lead the huge agency that runs Medicare and Medicaid
got rare bipartisan praise on Tuesday, but faced tough questions
about healthcare reform and a recent controversial decision on
Medicare Advantage payment rates.
Testifying before the Senate Finance Committee, which will
decide whether to advance her nomination, Marilyn Tavenner said
her role would be to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services as a business, and as a partner with many healthcare
entities for the benefit of all.
Tavenner, a former nurse and hospital company executive from
Virginia, has been acting administrator of the agency since late
2011.
"We have an $820 billion dollar business to run that a large
amount of this country has a stake in, from beneficiaries to
providers to hospitals to insurance companies to Congress to the
administration to our CMS employees and contractors," Tavenner
said. "We need to operate CMS as a business and act like
business partners."
In a sign of her bipartisan appeal, she was introduced by
one of the nation's most prominent conservative lawmakers and a
longtime foe of Obama's Affordable Care Act, fellow Virginian
and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, who worked with Tavenner
when she ran the state's Medicaid program.
"If there is anyone that I trust to try and navigate the
challenges, it is Marilyn Tavenner. And I feel that strongly
about her," said Cantor.
Committee Chairman Max Baucus of Montana lauded Tavenner's
confidence, courage and compassion, while Virginia Senator Tim
Kaine, a former governor, called her "a proven problem solver."
In prepared testimony, Tavenner said "strong operational
skills" were most important for CMS, and she highlighted the
agency's efforts to crack down on Medicare fraud and payment
errors and to improve data access. CMS is part of the Department
of Health and Human Services.
Tavenner was grilled by Republican senators about various
aspects of the Affordable Care Act, which the agency will
implement in addition to its provision of health coverage for
some 100 million people -- mostly the elderly, poor and
disabled.
Ranking Republican Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah said that CMS
has "not been able to provide satisfactory answers" on various
aspects of the state health insurance exchanges that are a
centerpiece of the healthcare act. Signup for the exchanges,
which are to provide subsidized private health coverage on Jan.
1, starts in October.
"We still know very little about how the exchanges will
operate, what the key operational and implementation deadlines
are, and how CMS is monitoring them to determine if things are
on track or not," Hatch said.
"There is still much that you will need to do in order to
assure members of this committee that CMS is heading in the
right direction and that your leadership will help steer the
agency through the very turbulent times that lie ahead."
Iowa Republican Charles Grassley pressed Tavenner on the
possible leak of the April 1 decision on Medicare Advantage
payment rates to a consulting firm. His queries were based on an
April 3 Wall Street Journal report that stock market gains on
April 1 were due to a report by Height Securities, saying the
announcement would favor insurers.
Medicare Advantage provides care for seniors who elect to
receive their Medicare benefits through private insurance plans.
"When information leaks from the administration that has the
ability to cause significant market movement, it is wrong and
quite possibly illegal," Grassley said.
Tavenner said she had asked the Office of the Inspector
General to be brought in, to complement an internal review.
"I do not consider this a small issue. I consider this a huge
issue," she said.
Republicans opposed to the Affordable Care Act, which is
designed to expand coverage to an estimated 27 million
previously uninsured Americans, have blocked earlier attempts by
Obama to name a new administrator.
CMS has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since 2006,
when Dr. Mark McClellan, a Republican nominee who oversaw the
implementation of the Medicare prescription drug benefit,
resigned after just two years.
In July 2010 Obama appointed Donald Berwick, chief executive
of the not-for-profit Institute for Healthcare Improvement, to
the position while Congress was in recess.
More than 40 Republican senators vowed to block Berwick's
confirmation, accusing him of wanting to ration healthcare.
Berwick resigned shortly before the expiration of his recess
appointment in December 2011.
Tavenner was Berwick's principal deputy and became acting
administrator of CMS upon his departure.
Before joining CMS, Tavenner worked for four years as the
secretary of health and human resources for Virginia. She spent
25 years working for the Hospital Corporation of America,
beginning as a nurse, eventually becoming an executive, and
ending in 2005 as head of its outpatient services unit.
(Additional reporting by David Morgan; editing by Ros Krasny
and Leslie Adler)