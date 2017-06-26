By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, June 26 Nearly $1 trillion of taxes
imposed by the Affordable Care Act will remain in place if the
Senate fails to adopt legislation to dismantle the law known as
Obamacare, the top Republican on tax policy in the House of
Representatives said on Monday.
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady told
reporters there are no plans to use future tax reform
legislation as a secondary route for abolishing the Obamacare
levies, should the Senate healthcare effort stall.
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law is funded
by a range of taxes on businesses, individuals and investments
that Republicans have long sought to eliminate as part of their
drive to demolish Obamacare.
But failure to overturn the healthcare law could constrain
the scope of tax reform, which President Donald Trump and his
fellow Republicans have billed will be the biggest overhaul of
the U.S. tax system since the Reagan era.
"We have never planned to import that $1 trillion of taxes
into the tax reform effort," said Brady, one of six principals
involved in closed-door discussions to reach agreement on a
sweeping tax reform package.
"Those taxes are a big drag on the economy, and I think,
very harmful for local businesses and those who have healthcare,
which is why it's critical that the Senate complete its work."
Brady said tax reform legislation would have a harder time
lowering taxes without healthcare legislation. House
Republicans, including Speaker Paul Ryan, say that eliminating
Obamacare's taxes would make it easier for tax reform to include
big tax cuts by lowering the revenue target that tax legislation
would have to hit.
Brady spoke just before the nonpartisan Congressional Budget
Office released a widely anticipated analysis of Senate
legislation to repeal and replace much of Obamacare.
The CBO report showed that the Senate healthcare bill would
eliminate about $700 billion in Obamacare tax revenues over a
decade. That is nearly $200 billion less than the tax cuts in
the healthcare bill that passed the House last month, which
reduced health coverage more dramatically and cut the federal
deficit by less.
Senate Republican leaders want to hold a vote on their bill
this week. If the Senate approves the bill, the House and Senate
would have to reconcile the differences and send a single piece
of legislation to the White House for Trump's signature.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Leslie Adler)