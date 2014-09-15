By Christina Farr
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 15
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 15 Developers of apps for
mobile devices are asking a U.S. agency to clarify its rules for
protecting patient health information to reflect the
fast-evolving technology.
On Monday, a consortium of start-ups including CareSync,
AirStrip and AngelMD, sent a letter to Pennsylvania Republican
Representative Tom Marino, to express their frustration at the
lack of developer-friendly online resources surrounding the
privacy rules, known as HIPAA. Apps such as AirStrip are
particularly concerned about security and privacy, as they
provide data to doctors to help them make urgent care decisions.
In the letter viewed by Reuters, the developers said they
are struggling to compete with larger vendors that have the
resources to hire lawyers and consultants. They say they must
rely on government websites, which have not been updated
recently.
Regulators "have not kept pace with the rapid growth of
technology that gives users greater access to healthcare
providers and more control over their health information," the
letter said.
This complaint comes at a time developers, lobbyists and
policymakers are engaged in heated discussions about how to
oversee the growing mobile health market. Earlier on Monday,
representatives from various government agencies addressed how
to manage health data at the annual Consumer Health IT Summit.
Morgan Reed, executive director of the App Association, a
group that claims to represent 5,000 mobile app companies, said
that start-ups and large tech companies alike, including Apple
Inc and Samsung Electronics, are seeking
clarity on how sensitive health data can be stored and shared.
The App Association was among those that signed the letter
to Marino. Reed said some developers are relying on information
that was last updated in 2006, months before the release of the
iPhone and other mobile devices.
Developers also asked that the government provide better
guidance about how health data can be stored in the cloud. In
the letter, they request that the government provide a
developer-friendly list of frequently asked questions and other
documentation, and that the Department of Health and Human
Services increase its participation in mobile health events.
Marino said he previously asked developers in the start-up
community to provide a list of specific grievances with the
Department of Health and Human Services, or HHS.
"A company should not be forced to staff up with a dozen
lawyers simply to ensure they are in compliance with the law,"
he said.
"Rather, the burden should be on a transparent and
responsive government to provide clarity and guidance, so
companies can focus on growing their businesses and providing
better and more innovative products and services to the public."
A spokesman for HHS said the agency has posted information
online about security requirements for mobile health tools. (bit.ly/1qXpivW)
"The goal is to make sure that health information, no matter
what form, paper or electronic, is kept safe and secure," he
said.
(Reporting by Christina Farr; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)