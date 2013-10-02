By Sharon Begley and Caroline Humer
NEW YORK Oct 1 Blank boxes where security
questions are supposed to appear. Pleas to "be patient." Error
messages galore. Notices that "the system is busy right now."
Web pages timing out before they load. Garbled lines of text
riddled with stray question marks.
Technology experts and government officials were stumped
about the reasons for the computer glitches plaguing the Obama
administration's launch of new health insurance exchanges
. They variously blamed an unexpected deluge of
customers and outright errors that information technology (IT)
teams labored throughout the day to fix.
Officials scrambled just to keep up with what was working
and what was not. In a late-afternoon call with reporters,
Marilyn Tavenner, administrator for the Centers for Medicare &
Medicaid Services (CMS), said that the federal website running
the 36 exchanges operated by CMS had "added capacity" to address
the problems with the security questions. Told that users were
still blocked by security-question snafus, she said: "We are
making improvements as we speak."
In one of the biggest mysteries, the website for New York
State of Health received 10 million visits by Tuesday afternoon,
a deluge a spokesman called "overwhelming and unanticipated."
Outside IT experts speculated that New York's astronomical
numbers might reflect repeated "refreshing" by users. But it was
not clear why that would occur in New York alone. Arkansas had
about 16,000 visitors in the same period, and Connecticut's
exchange logged 34,500 visitors by mid-afternoon.
Some exchanges were hobbled even by much lighter traffic
than New York's. Kentucky's Kynect exchange was "swamped" with
60,000 visitors, Gov. Steve Beshar said, with the "crush of
hits" revealing a glitch that kept the exchange from filing
applications for several hours.
The federal government's healthcare.gov portal logged over
2.8 million visitors by Tuesday afternoon, Tavenner said, or
"seven times more users than have ever been on the Medicare.gov
at one time." Many visitors were greeted with: "The system is
down at the moment. We're working to resolve the issue as soon
as possible. Please try again later."
It was not clear that volume alone explained the problems.
Maryland delayed its exchange opening due to "connectivity"
issues. Minnesota did not try to launch until the afternoon to
make sure it could access federal databases. Colorado
temporarily threw in the towel soon after its exchange opened,
suspending customers' ability to create accounts for a few
hours.
Hawaii enrollment was so stymied it could be the end of the
week before customers can assess plans and sign up for coverage.
ACHILLES HEEL
IT had for months been viewed as the exchanges' most likely
Achilles heel, and on opening day experts were divided as to the
cause of the snags. The best guess of outside IT experts was
that traffic volume more than software bugs was at fault.
One insurer offering policies on the New York exchange said
its technical experts "read the error messages as the system is
just buckling under high demand," adding, "it doesn't look like
it's a bug. Once they've spun up more servers, the site should
stabilize."
"There been a huge amount of Internet volume of people
trying to access the websites and that is either slowing down or
overwhelming the system," said Caroline Pearson, who runs the
health reform practice at consulting firm Avalere Health. She
said at least some of the traffic could have represented the
curious onlookers and stakeholders in Obamacare, rather than
uninsured consumers.
Molina HealthCare, which plans to sell on nine state
exchanges, was stymied by some sites. California worked; New
Mexico didn't. "That's another important state for us," said
Chief Executive J. Mario Molina. "But we weren't able to get in,
so I don't know if it's a technical problem or if they were just
inundated and the volumes were high."
On the other hand, CMS's Tavenner said that the
security-question snag was "one of the glitches we corrected
today," implying that it was a pure software-coding problem.
After she spoke, however, dozens of Reuters reporters continued
to report encountering that and other problems.
Some of the 15 states running their own exchanges were
hardly better off than the federal website that powers the other
36, even if their technology was considered more advanced.
Richard Onizuka, chief executive of the Washington Health
Benefit Exchange, said that about an hour after its 7:30 a.m.
local time launch "some users were experiencing slow loading
times or difficulty completing their application," and the site
was placed "in maintenance mode" - shut down for several hours.
Unlike in other states, Washington's malfunction is "not a
capacity issue," said spokeswoman Bethany Frey, but did not
elaborate.
'BE PATIENT'
The security questions that are central to insuring that
people are who they say they are - a potential glitch in the
marketplaces that critics have warned about for months - were
particularly problematic.
On the Texas exchange, answers to the security questions
were initially met with the warning that two answers cannot be
the same - even if they weren't - or that they were in the wrong
format. After a few more tries the questions did not show up at
all. Virtually all the federally run exchanges, from Maine to
the Carolinas and from Iowa to Arizona, had the same IT flaw.
Would-be users were repeatedly asked to "be patient," even
when they tried to access chat boxes and other devices meant as
workarounds to IT problems.
In Michigan, opening a chat box to ask a question yielded
repeated messages saying, "Please be patient while we're helping
other people." After an hour the empty box closed with the
statement, "your chat session is over, thanks for contacting us
and we hope we've answered your questions. Have a great day."
Even commercial sites stumbled. Ehealth, which received
federal permission to sell Obamacare policies, was able to sell
coverage to people in Connecticut, California, Maryland, Texas
and Florida but not New York, New Jersey or Rhode Island.
Chief Executive Gary Lauer said it would be weeks before
eHealth's website could determine customers' eligibility for
federal subsidies: the company had received the data it needs to
do that from federal officials only in the last few days, too
late to have integrated it into existing IT.
"We have to work though what's called a pipe in the federal
exchange and we are integrating all of that right now," Lauer
said.
Access to federal data sites was also an issue for
HealthAviator.com, another private website that will sell
subsidy-eligible plans.
"Based on the issues the federal marketplace is having
today, we, too, do not have accessibility to enroll
individuals," said chief executive John Adair. He said he
believed the situation could continue until late October and
called the government's IT performance "disappointing at best."
When some users logged back into exchanges after getting
stuck on an earlier attempt, the application did not resume
where they last completed an entry but took them back to step
one.
Bob Hanson, spokesman for the Kansas Insurance Department,
said that state officials have been warning people for weeks not
to try to sign up on Tuesday: "We're advising people to wait a
week or two."