(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK Oct 17 As U.S. officials warned that
the technology behind Obamacare might not be ready to launch on
Oct. 1, the administration was pouring tens of millions of
dollars more than it had planned into the federal website meant
to enroll Americans in the biggest new social program since the
1960s.
A Reuters review of government documents shows that the
contract to build the federal Healthcare.gov online insurance
website - key to President Barack Obama's signature healthcare
reform - tripled in potential total value to nearly $292 million
as new money was assigned to the work beginning in April this
year.
The increase coincided with warnings from federal and state
officials that the information technology underlying the online
marketplaces, or exchanges, where people could buy Obamacare
health insurance was in trouble.
In March, Henry Chao, deputy chief information officer at
the lead Obamacare agency, said at an insurance-industry meeting
that he was "pretty nervous" about the exchanges being ready by
Oct. 1, adding, "let's just make sure it's not a third-world
experience." At the same event, his colleague Gary Cohen said,
"Everyone recognizes that day one will not be perfect."
The contract to build Healthcare.gov, issued to the CGI
Federal unit of Montreal-based CGI Group, has come
under scrutiny after the site, offering new subsidized health
insurance in 36 states, stalled within minutes of its Oct. 1
launch, leaving millions of Americans unable to create accounts
or shop for plans.
In its third week of operations, the website continues to
experience problems, which government officials say they are
working day and night to repair. Even allies of the Obama
administration have been highly critical, with former White
House press secretary Robert Gibbs calling it "excruciatingly
embarrassing" and calling for "some people" to be fired.
How and why the system failed, and how long it will take to
fix, remains unclear. But evidence of a last-minute surge in
spending suggests the needs of the project were growing well
beyond the initial expectations of the contractor and the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services.
"Why this went from a ceiling of $93.7 million to $292
million is hard to fathom," said Scott Amey, general counsel at
the Project on Government Oversight, a Washington, D.C.-based
watchdog group that analyzes government contracting.
"Something changed. It suggests they ran into problems and
knew last spring that they couldn't do it for $93.7 million.
They just blew through the original ceiling. Where was the
contract oversight?"
HHS did not respond to Reuters' requests for information
about CGI's contract.
The work on Healthcare.gov grew out of a contract for
open-ended technology services first issued in 2007 with a
place-holder value of $1,000. There were 31 bidders. An
extension, awarded in September 2011 specifically to build
Healthcare.gov, drew four bidders, the documents show, including
CGI Federal.
That 2011 extension is called a "delivery order" rather than
a contract because it fell under the original 2007 agreement for
CGI Federal to provide IT services to the Centers for Medicare &
Medicaid Services, the lead Obamacare agency. CGI Federal
reported at the time of the extension that it had received $55.7
million for the first year's work to build Healthcare.gov.
In addition, said CGI spokeswoman Linda Odorisio, there were
three one-year options, bringing the total potential value of
the contract to $93.7 million. By August 2012, spending on the
contract was already close to that limit.
This year, the bills skyrocketed. The government spent $27.7
million more in April, an additional $58 million in May and, in
its latest outlay, $18.2 million in mid-September.
According to the government records, that brought the total
spending for CGI's work on Healthcare.gov to $196 million.
Adding in potential options, the contract is now valued at $292
million.
LATE REGULATIONS
The changes to the Healthcare.gov contract came in response
to more detailed requirements about how the site should operate,
said a person at CGI familiar with the work.
When CMS awarded CGI Federal the first $55.7 million
delivery order in 2011, "most of the regulations and guidance
implementing the Affordable Care Act had not yet been
finalized," said the person with knowledge of the award.
The Obama administration was issuing regulations and
changing policy regarding how the reform should be implemented
late into this summer. Many required significant changes to the
IT running Healthcare.gov, which kept contractors scrambling.
CGI Federal has been asked to provide details of what it
knew of the website's troubles to the House of Representatives
Energy and Commerce Committee, which is led by Republican Fred
Upton. Fellow contractor Quality Software Services Inc and HHS
have also received requests for information.
Democratic lawmakers and former administration officials
have proposed the government get help from additional
contractors to fix Healthcare.gov, including from companies that
built some of the more successful insurance exchange sites in 14
states that chose to run the marketplaces on their own.
CGI was also responsible for building state-run sites that
have operated more or less smoothly, including in Massachusetts
and California, as well as sites in Colorado or Hawaii that have
proved either partially or completely inoperable.
A "LAUNDRY LIST" CONTRACT
CGI's original 2007 contract was of a type called Indefinite
Delivery/Indefinite Quantity, federal records show.
ID/IQ contracts allow the government "to write a laundry
list of things they can order from the contractor," said Sarah
Gleich, an attorney and government procurement expert at Gibson,
Dunn & Crutcher. "They'll write incredibly broad descriptions of
the work, like 'telecom services,' so you can't tell what
they're ordering."
The advantage of an ID/IQ contract, said experts, is that it
can be expanded almost indefinitely, without the government
having to solicit new bids for additional work.
Because "there are very strict regulations on sole-source
contracts," an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity agreement
makes it easier for the government to avoid running afoul of
those requirements, said Sajeev Malaveetil, a director at the
Berkeley Research Group, a procurement consultant.
IT work is particularly suited to imprecise, open-ended
contracts. "Agencies know that at some point they'll need IT
services or system implementation," Malaveetil said. "ID/IQ
contracts can often be for five or 10 years: the agency just
keeps issuing delivery task orders, which fall under the base
language of the contract."
No other IT contractors have come forward to say they, too,
bid on the contract to build Healthcare.gov.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Additional reporting by David
Morgan in Washington; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Tim
Dobbyn)