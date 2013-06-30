By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK, June 30
do not have health insurance, and Aaron Karjala is confident the
state's new online insurance exchange will be able to
accommodate them when enrollment under President Barack Obama's
healthcare reform begins on Oct. 1.
What Karjala, the chief information officer at "Cover
Oregon," does worry about, however, is what will happen if the
entire population of Oregon - 3.9 million - logs on that day
"just to check it out," he said. Or if millions of curious souls
elsewhere, wondering if Oregon's insurance offerings are better
than their states', log on, causing Cover Oregon to crash in a
blur of spinning hourglasses and color wheels and an epidemic of
frozen screens.
Multiply that by another 49 states and the District of
Columbia, all of which will open health insurance exchanges
under "Obamacare" that same day, and you get some idea of what
could go publicly and disastrously wrong.
Obamacare, formally known as the Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act (ACA), could fail for many reasons,
including participation by too few of the uninsured and a
shortage of doctors to treat those who do sign up. But because
its core is government-run marketplaces selling health insurance
online, the likeliest reason for failure at the opening bell is
information technology snafus, say experts who are helping with
the rollout.
Although IT is the single most expensive ingredient of the
exchanges, with eight-figure contracts to build them, experts
expect bugs, errors and crashes. In April, Obama himself
predicted "glitches and bumps" when the exchanges open for
business.
"This is a 1.0 implementation," said Dan Maynard, chief
executive of Connecture, a software developer that is providing
the shopping and enrollment functions for several states'
insurance exchanges. "From an IT perspective, 1.0's come out
with a lot of defects. Everyone is waiting for something to go
wrong."
Two states that intended to build their own exchanges, Idaho
and New Mexico, announced this spring that because of the tight
timeline and daunting challenges they would have the federal
government operate their IT systems.
"Nothing like this in IT has ever been done to this
complexity or scale, and with a timeline that put it behind
schedule almost before the ink was dry," said Rick Howard,
research director at the technology advisory firm Gartner
.
WHAT COLOR WAS YOUR VOLVO?
The potential for problems will begin as soon as would-be
buyers log onto their state exchange. They'll enter their name,
birth date, address and other identifying information. Then
comes the first IT handoff: Is this person who she says she is?
To check that, credit bureau Experian will check
the answers against its voluminous external databases, which
include information from utility companies and banks on people's
spending and other history, and generate questions. The customer
will be asked which of several addresses he previously lived at,
for example, whether his car has one of several proffered
license plate numbers, and what color his old Volvo was.
It's similar to the system that verifies identity for
accessing personal Social Security information. If someone gets
a question wrong, he will be referred to Experian's help desk,
and if that fails may be asked to submit documentation to prove
he is who he claims to be.
The next step is determining if the customer is eligible for
federal subsidies to pay for insurance. She is if she is a
citizen and her income, which she will enter, is less than four
times the federal poverty level. To verify this, the exchange
pings the "federal data services hub," which is being built by
Quality Software Services Inc under a $58 million contract with
the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
The query arrives at the hub, which does not actually store
information, and is routed to online servers at the Internal
Revenue Service for income verification and at the Department of
Homeland Security for a citizenship check.
The answers must be returned in real time, before the
would-be buyer loses patience and logs off. If the reported
income doesn't match the IRS's records, the applicant may have
to submit pay stubs.
These federal computer systems have never been connected
before, so it's anyone's guess how well they'll communicate.
"The challenge for states," said Jinnifer Wattum, director
of Eligibility and Exchange Solutions at Xerox's
government healthcare unit, is that they have to build "the
interfaces needed with the federal data services hub without
knowing what this system will look like." That makes the task
akin to making a key for a lock that doesn't exist yet.
CMS's contractors are working to finish the hub, but "much
remains to be accomplished within a relatively short amount of
time," concluded a report from the Government Accountability
Office (GAO), the investigative arm of Congress, in June. CMS
spokesman Brian Cook said the hub would be ready by September,
and that the beta version had been tested for its ability to
interact with the exchanges Oregon and Maryland are building.
The federal hub has to verify even more arcane data, such as
whether the insurance offered to a buyer through his job is
unaffordable, in which case he may qualify for federal
subsidies, and whether the buyer is in prison, in which case she
is exempt from the mandate to purchase insurance.
If someone's income qualifies him for Medicaid, or his
children for the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP),
software has to divert him from the ACA exchange and into those
systems. Many of the computers handling Medicaid and CHIP
enrollment are, as IT people diplomatically put it, "legacy
systems," meaning old, even decades old.
Many are mainframes, lacking the connectivity of cloud
computing. They typically process eligibility requests in days,
not seconds.
The legacy systems "rely on daily or weekly batch files to
pass information back and forth," and often require follow-up
phone calls, said Wattum of Xerox, which is working to configure
Nevada's exchange so it can interface with the federal hub.
'NO WRONG DOOR'
A "we'll call you" message is unacceptable under Obamacare,
which has a "no wrong door" goal: A buyer must never come to a
dead end. If she is diverted to Medicaid, for instance, she must
not be required to resubmit information, let alone wait a week
for an answer about whether she's now enrolled.
State IT systems must therefore "be interoperable and
integrated with an exchange, Medicaid, and CHIP to allow
consumers to easily switch from private insurance to Medicaid
and CHIP," said an April report from the Government
Accountability Office (GAO), the investigative arm of Congress.
To make all those systems communicate, the state exchanges
must either develop entirely new systems or use application
programming interfaces (APIs) that work with the legacy systems
to exchange data in real time. APIs are programming instructions
for accessing Web-based software applications.
GAO's Stan Czerwinski compares the necessary connectivity to
adapters that let American electronics work with European
outlets.
State officials told the GAO that verifying eligibility,
enrolling buyers and interfacing with legacy systems are the
most "onerous" aspects of developing their exchanges, "given the
age and limited functionality of current state systems."
A key goal for exchange officials is keeping would-be
buyers in the portal so they don't give up and use a state's ACA
call center, which could quickly be swamped.
To avoid this, Oregon brought in potential users to test
design prototypes, recorded what people did and where they had
trouble, and tweaked the consumer interface to make it as
user-friendly as possible, said Karjala.
"Even with that, if you have a family of four and you're
eligible for a tax credit to offset your premium," he said, "you
could be sitting at the computer for a long time."
What everyone hopes to avoid is a repeat of the early days
of the Medicare prescription-drug program in 2006. Some seniors
who tried to sign up for a plan were mistakenly enrolled in
several, while others had the wrong premium amounts deducted
from their Social Security checks.
Another challenge is capacity. Websites regularly crash when
too many people try to access them.
"I had no choice but to be extremely conservative" in
estimates of how many simultaneous users Cover Oregon has to be
prepared for, Karjala said. "Building capacity is the only way
to avoid the spinning hourglass or the site freezing, so in our
performance testing we're seeing what happens if the whole U.S.
population came to Cover Oregon to check it out."
This summer, state exchanges will test their ability to
communicate with the federal data hub, whose security frameworks
and connectivity protocols are still works in progress. But
whether Obamacare 1.0 flies won't be known until the new health
plans take effect on Jan. 1. Robert Laszewski, president of
Health Policy and Strategy Associates Inc, a consulting firm,
said he wouldn't be surprised if some patients showing up at
doctors' offices next year with Obamacare policies are told
their insurers never heard of them.