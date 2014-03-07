WASHINGTON, March 7 The Obama administration
said on Friday Verizon Communications Inc's Terremark
unit will remain under contract as host of the federal website
HealthCare.gov to better ensure a smooth end to Obamacare's open
enrollment period on March 31.
Terremark's contract with the Department of Health and Human
Services was due to expire on March 30, the day before the end
of open enrollment for 2014, a time when high daily volumes are
expected as consumers from 36 states rush to use to website to
sign up for subsidized private health insurance. It would be
extended for up to seven months, according to federal documents.
Hewlett-Packard Co has been named to replace
Terremark as website host and operator of the department's
federal data center as part of Obama's Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act.
"We extended Terremark's contract term in order to ensure a
successful transition between the two contractors," said a
statement issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services, the Obamacare agency at HHS.
"HP and Terremark will work together so that the site runs
smoothly for consumers during the remaining weeks of open
enrollment," the statement said.
Terremark's replacement by HP came to light after the
botched Oct. 1 rollout of HealthCare.gov. The website was
overwhelmed by technical problems for much of October and
November.
Terremark's data center also experienced outages across the
system that affected not only HealthCare.gov but also 14
healthcare exchanges run by individual states.
However, CMS had awarded the contract to HP several months
before the launch.
The administration mounted an emergency operation to fix the
site that has allowed enrollment to proceed relatively smoothly
since early December. More than 4 million people have signed up
for private health coverage through the federal and state
marketplaces.
Terremark received $55.4 million under the original
Obamacare marketplace contract, which was awarded in 2011.
Federal documents said the new seven-month extension, valued at
$58 million, includes a four-month base period and 30-day option
periods.