By Suzanne Barlyn
| PHILADELPHIA
PHILADELPHIA Aug 1 The chief executive of
embattled blood testing company Theranos Inc on Monday said the
privately held firm is working diligently to rectify all of its
outstanding issues involving its product and laboratory
operations.
Speaking before some 1,000 scientists at the American
Association for Clinical Chemistry meeting in Philadelphia,
Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes described new products that she
said are "distinct from the operations of our clinical
laboratories" that have come under scrutiny.
Prior to introducing Holmes, association president Patricia
Jones said the organization does not endorse Theranos. "We're
all aware that there have been some suggestions about whether
we'll see some science today and the viability of Theranos
technology," Jones said.
The company, once valued at $9 billion, was founded by
Holmes in 2003 to develop an innovative blood testing device
that would give quicker results using just one drop of blood.
It ran into trouble after the Wall Street Journal published
a series of articles beginning last October suggesting the
devices were flawed and inaccurate.
Holmes last month was barred by U.S. regulators from owning
or operating a lab for at least two years and, in a crushing
blow, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services revoked a key
certificate for its California lab and terminated the facility's
approval to receive government payments.
Walgreens Boots Alliance terminated its relationship
with the company in June and closed operations at all
40 Theranos Wellness Centers at its drug stores in Arizona.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Bill Berkrot; Editing by
Sandra Maler)