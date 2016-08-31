Aug 30 Blood-testing firm Theranos Inc withdrew
its request for emergency clearance of a Zika-virus blood test
after U.S. regulators found the company did not include proper
patient safeguards in a study on the test, The Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Theranos was not immediately available for comment.
The diagnostic test for Zika can detect additional strains
of the mosquito-borne virus from blood drops finger-pricked from
patients, Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes said earlier this month.
The company said that it collected finger-stick blood
samples from patients, including in the Dominican Republic, and
ran the tests.
However, during an inspection by the Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) earlier this month, regulators concluded
that Theranos had collected some data supporting the accuracy of
the Zika test without implementing a patient-safety protocol
approved by an institutional review board, according to the
people familiar with the matter, said the Journal. (on.wsj.com/2c33MFf)
"We hope that our decision to withdraw the Zika submission
voluntarily is further evidence of our commitment to engage
positively with the agency," Theranos's vice president of
regulatory, quality and clinical affairs Dave Wurtz told the
Wall Street Journal.
In an email to Theranos investors on Saturday, the company
said it plans to collect additional data requested by the FDA
under properly reviewed protocols and resubmit the Zika
application, the Journal reported.
Theranos, who filed the request for emergency clearance to
the FDA in the United States, did not contest the agency's
findings and withdrew it, the Journal said, citing the sources.
The FDA's inspection in August was triggered by Theranos'
request for "emergency-use authorization" to sell its new Zika
test, a person familiar with the matter said, the Journal
reported.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew
Hay)