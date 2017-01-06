Jan 6 Theranos Inc said on Friday it would cut
155 jobs, or about 41 percent of its workforce, as the once
Silicon Valley darling shifts away from its troubled blood
testing devices.
The company said it was working towards commercialization of
its "minilab" product, which can run a broad range of tests on a
single desktop machine, and had identified a core team of 220
professionals to execute on its business plans. (bit.ly/2jk5s2V)
Founded by Elizabeth Holmes in 2003, the company made waves
with testing devices that promised quicker results using just
one drop of blood.
However, concerns were raised after the Wall Street Journal
published a series of articles, starting in October 2015, that
suggested the devices were flawed and inaccurate.
The latest job cuts comes three months after the embattled
company said it would lay off about 340 workers as it closes its
clinical labs and Theranos Wellness Centers, which signaled a
withdrawal from the consumer blood-testing business.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)