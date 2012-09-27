* Hopkins surgeon aims to break silence on bad medicine
* Patient outcome data exists, but providers keep it hidden
* Popular ratings and reviews don't give full picture
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, Sept 27 When Dr. Marty Makary was a
medical student, staffers at the Boston hospital where he was
training had a nickname for one of its most popular surgeons:
Dr. Hodad.
"Hodad" is an acronym for "hands of death and destruction":
Despite his Ivy League credentials and board certification, the
surgeon had an unfortunate tendency to botch operations so badly
that patients often suffered life-threatening complications.
But he was also one of the surgeons most requested by
patients, including celebrities, thanks to his charming bedside
manner and their lack of understanding about what caused their
post-op problems.
Makary, 42, aims to end the professional code of silence
that allows colleagues like Dr. Hodad to thrive. Now a cancer
surgeon at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Makary has just
published the book "Unaccountable: What Hospitals Won't Tell You
and How Transparency Can Revolutionize Health Care."
It outlines the extent to which doctors and hospitals
suppress objective data about how patients fare in their hands
and argues for clear, publicly accessible statistics to help
people make the best choices when it comes to treatment.
Hospitals and physicians, he argues, should collect "outcomes
data" on everything from how many knee-replacement patients walk
without a limp to how many prostatectomy patients become
incontinent.
Without that, "patients are walking in blind" every time
they choose a hospital, Makary said in an interview. With rare
exception they have no way of knowing whether they will receive
appropriate care or be one of the 100,000 patients killed or 9
million harmed every year in the United States because of
medical mistakes.
"There is terrible guilt about keeping quiet, but there are
strong social forces against speaking up when you think
something doesn't look right: It can get you fired," said
Makary. (HealthGrades, a Denver company that develops and
markets quality and safety ratings of healthcare providers,
rates Makary a "recognized doctor" based on his training and
record of no disciplinary actions or malpractice claims.) "You
realize as a young doctor that you've walked into an industry
with a very dark side."
CLEAR AS MUD
In no U.S. state can patients find out what a surgeon's rate
of complications is, how many mistakes a hospital makes, how
many avoidable deaths it has or almost anything else about a
provider's record of care.
Most ratings, from magazines to websites, reflect softer
metrics. In the closely watched hospital rankings issued by U.S.
News & World report, "reputation," or what specialists think of
a hospital, counts 32.5 percent toward overall scores. Patient
volume, number of nurses, use of advanced technologies and
30-day mortality rates also count.
The federal government collects and makes public some
measures, such as hospitals' rates of complications and
mortality after certain procedures, on the Hospital Compare
website. About half the states require hospitals to make public
what percentage of patients develop infections. While that's
better than nothing, says Dr. John Santa of Consumers Union,
publisher of Consumer Reports, providers have largely succeeded
in hiding their records.
"Despite the best efforts, if hospitals don't have to report
something they don't," said Santa.
For example, a regular survey by Johns Hopkins asks staffers
at 60 hospitals about safety and teamwork. Studies show that
hospitals scoring high on the surveys have fewer surgical
complications and better patient outcomes. But hospitals
participate "under the condition that the results remain top
secret," said Makary.
Specialist groups also gather data, including the Society of
Thoracic Surgeons, which tracks national heart-surgery outcomes.
Only one-third of hospitals have agreed to post their results on
the society's website.
Santa believes patients should have far more data on
outcomes, such as what fraction of hip-replacement patients
develop infections and what fraction of heart-bypass patients
survive, not just currently available information on whether
providers follow medical guidelines.
The reason? Good practices may not be a reliable proxy for
good safety. A hospital's rate of providing antibiotics after
surgery, for instance, does not always correlate with patients'
infection rate, said Santa.
The Joint Commission, an independent non-profit that
certifies and accredits hospitals and other providers, last week
released its annual report summarizing how well 3,300 hospitals
did on measures of quality and safety.
Patients can see that a particular hospital was a "top
performer" in pneumonia care, meeting criteria such as taking
blood cultures in the intensive care unit. But unless a hospital
was specifically cited for exceptional care, patients have no
way of knowing how good or bad relative to others it is.
More outcomes measures - whether that knee replacement
patient walks again, or even dies on the operating table - will
be made public in coming years, said Nancy Foster, vice
president for quality and patient safety policy at the American
Hospital Association. Patients typically choose a hospital based
on what their doctor or friends recommend, she notes, adding, "I
think there is a lot of opportunity to enrich that process with
hard data. The measures currently available are not as
consumer-friendly as most of us would like."
THE EXCEPTIONS
Makary notes several models of transparency that have shown
promise. New York, Oregon and California require hospitals to
report death rates from heart bypass surgery, adjusted for how
sick patients were and other factors to make the comparisons
fair.
Transparency has benefited patients. After New York made its
data public in 1989, hospitals scrambled to improve, and death
rates from heart surgery fell 41 percent in four years.
Vitals.com, a doctor-reviews site launched in 2008, recently
began incorporating outcomes for cancer and orthopedic surgery
from a number of large hospitals into its ratings, said chief
executive and co-founder Mitch Rothschild.
"Individual facilities recognize that if they don't weed out
bad practitioners, they'll get creamed as Medicare starts
penalizing hospitals for poor performance, so they collect these
metrics and share them with us," he said.
For other outcome data that hospitals chose not to share,
Vitals filed a Freedom of Information Act request to access the
government's Medicare health program for the elderly.
"After a year and a half, as legal fees mounted, we gave
up," Rothschild said. The government maintains the data cannot
be made public for reasons of privacy and others.
In the meantime, the pitfalls for patients are many. When
Makary looked Dr. Hodad up years later, he was still thriving
and had a five-star rating on a popular review website.
Makary regrets keeping quiet during a residency at a
university-affiliated community hospital that boasted of its
"comprehensive breast cancer center" and "No. 1 ranking."
Both statements were inventions of the hospital's marketing
department, which can make all sorts of claims as long as they
are vague enough not to fall afoul of truth-in-advertising laws.
The assertion that patients "may" or "often" do better at a
particular hospital is allowed, for instance, as are subjective
terms like "comprehensive."
Based on such claims, a young patient Makary calls
"Gretchen" who needed breast-cancer surgery believed she would
get superb care.
In reality, the small hospital did only a few dozen such
surgeries per year compared with hundreds at major hospitals. It
did not have the expertise to do breast-conserving and
-reconstruction surgery, nor were its surgeons adept at the
latest procedures.
Makary said he was bothered at the time by the hospital's
disingenuous claims and worried for Gretchen, though he did not
warn her. He did ask if she'd considered other hospitals, but
even that placed him "on thin ice with my own job."
The operation was horribly botched, leaving Gretchen
deformed. Not knowing any other outcome was possible, Makary
said, she considered herself "very blessed" just for being
alive.
See factbox for hospital rating information:
