By Jeff Mason
| CINCINNATI, June 7
CINCINNATI, June 7 U.S. President Donald Trump
said on Wednesday that the Obamacare healthcare system is in a
"death spiral" and must be reformed soon, a day after insurer
Anthem Inc announced it would withdraw from the Ohio
healthcare insurance exchange next year.
Trump has struggled to get a healthcare package passed by
the U.S. Congress even though his Republican Party controls both
the House of Representatives and the Senate. A House plan was
approved on May 4, and the Senate is trying to pass a version
this summer.
Trump, visiting Cincinnati, Ohio, to tout his infrastructure
plan, met with several people who dislike President Obama's
signature healthcare law, formally known as the Affordable Care
Act, and afterward called on Congress to act.
"Obamacare is in a total death spiral and the problems will
only get worse if Congress fails to act," he said.
Trump spoke a day after Anthem announced it would not
participate in the Obamacare insurance exchanges next year in
Ohio, a potentially crippling blow to the healthcare system.
Trump said opposition from Democrats needed to be overcome
in order to gain passage of a new law.
"It's only obstruction from the Democrats. The Democrats are
destroying healthcare," he said. "It's only going to be
Republicans or bust. The Democrats are really in our way."
(Writing by Steve Holland; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)